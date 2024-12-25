WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: 15 tireless nonprofits featured, and more ahead

If you’ve missed any of the stories in our West Seattle Giving Spirit series – 15 spotlighted since November 20 – we thought Christmas Day might be a chance to catch up. WSGS is a pilot project of the Learning Communities Foundation in partnership with WSB, offering local nonprofits the chance to reintroduce themselves, explaining what they do and how to support their work. via volunteering and/or monetary gifts. If you’re looking for something to read on this so-far-quiet holiday, here again are the links to the nonprofit spotlights published here on WSB so far – a chance to find out who they are and what they do, even if you aren’t able to do anything right now to support them:

November 20 – Learning Communities Foundation for Educare Seattle

November 22 – West Seattle Food Bank

November 25 – Hazelwood Preschool

November 27 – Southwest Seattle Historical Society

November 29 – Westside Neighbors Shelter

December 2 – WestSide Baby

December 4 – White Center Pride Committee

December 6 – The Whale Trail

December 9 – West Seattle Tool Library

December 11 – Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association

December 13 – White Center Food Bank

December 16 – West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA

December 18 – West Seattle Community Orchestras

December 20 – Westside Interfaith Network

December 23 – Highland Park Improvement Club

This Friday (December 27), watch for ArtsWest‘s story, and WSGS will conclude on Monday (December 30) with SMASH. Thanks to everyone who participated, either by telling their nonprofit’s story, or hy reading/donating. These organizations, and dozens of others,