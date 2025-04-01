FOLLOWUP: King County Executive position moves from one West Seattleite to another – for now

Shannon Braddock is now King County Executive, succeeding Dow Constantine, who started his new job as Sound Transit CEO today.

Both are West Seattleites. But the role will likely move to someone from another part of the county at year’s end; Braddock says she is not going to run for the job, which will be on the ballot this November.

Nonetheless, it was a jubilant moment as the King County Council – including two members running for Executive – voted unanimously to appoint Braddock as acting executive (with one more vote later this month to finalize the appointment until November election results are final). As she took the oath from Judge Ketu Shah, Braddock became the first woman to serve as King County Executive. You can see her take the oath, get a standing ovation, and then deliver her first speech, starting about 3:19 into our first clip:

Afterward, Braddock talked with WSB contributor Anne Higuera about the “200-day plan” she hopes to carry out if she is appointed to keep the job intil the election, as well as how the county plans to proceed constitutionally despite what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and her hopes for public-safety funding getting a state boost:

Until today, Braddock was serving as deputy county executive, an appointed position. That role in turn is now held by Karan Gill. (This page on the county website has been updated to reflect who’s doing what, for now.)