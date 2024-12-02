WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: WestSide Baby shows you how to ‘Give Joy’

The West Seattle Giving Spirit sustains thousands of people in our area. Among them, the families served by WestSide Baby, the next spotlighted organization in our holiday-season series. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn more about, and support, some of our area’s tireless nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Here’s how to “Give Joy,” and more, via WestSide Baby:

For nearly 25 years, WestSide Baby has been a lifeline for families in King County, providing essential items to children in need. Through the generosity of our community, we support thousands of families each year.

One of our most meaningful efforts is our Give Joy campaign, which runs through December 31st. This campaign addresses the need for warm clothing and diapers, as the colder months approach. Winter can be especially challenging for families facing financial hardship, and Give Joy helps ensure children have the basics they need to stay warm and healthy.

Over the past year, WestSide Baby has seen an increased need for our services. In 2023, we distributed more than 2.7 million diapers and this year, we’ve fulfilled more than 15,469 orders — a 14% increase over last year at this time.

As the need for our services grows, we’re calling on you to help us make an even-bigger impact. Every donation makes a difference and helps us reach even more families in need. We invite you to join us in spreading joy and supporting families when they need it most.

Donate here

Volunteer here

Questions? info@westsidebaby.org