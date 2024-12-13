WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: White Center Food Bank ‘here then … here now’

We close out this Friday with your next chance to demonstrate the West Seattle Giving Spirit. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn about, and support, some of our area’s unstoppable nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Tonight – the White Center Food Bank, whose mission stretches into West Seattle too:

Our mission is to minimize hunger while nourishing community, nurturing self-reliance and embracing our rich cultural diversity. The White Center Food Bank began unofficially in the mid-1970s as an emergency response to assist struggling families and individuals in the greater White Center and Highline areas during a major economic downturn. Much like today, many in the community were faced with difficult economic conditions that left them in need of food resources.

We were there then. We are here now.

Please consider a financial contribution, running a food drive or volunteering to help us keep the community fed!

We are also open for tours of our new facility. If you are interested, please contact Jefferson Rose, Development and Communications Director at jefferson@whitecenterfoodbank.org

WCFB WEBSITE

DONATE

VOLUNTEER

LEARN