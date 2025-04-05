PHOTOS: ‘Hands Off’ West Seattle demonstration #1, at The Junction

(WSB photos/video by Dave Gershgorn)

While Seattle’s biggest gathering as part of the nationwide “Hands Off” demonstrations was downtown at Seattle Center, as previewed here, two concurrent mini-rallies were held today in the Alaska and Admiral Junctions for people who couldn’t or didn’t want to go downtown. WSB contributing photojournalist Dave Gershgorn went to both. These photos are from The Junction, where a woman and her sister invited people to join them, and, Dave reports, got at least 70 supporters:

Dave found at least one canine participant:

Dave reports the gathering also drew, in addition to people honking, a heckler in a red pickup truck who yelled at the demonstrators on two passes before moving on. He also noted the bus stops were full of sign-toters catching the RapidRide downtown, apparently headed for the Seattle Center event. Next, his photos from the gathering of “Old Tyme Adults for Democracy” at Admiral/California.