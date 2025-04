Thanks for the tip. Blue Moon Burgers on Alki is cleaning up after an apparent burglary attempt this morning. The store manager told WSB that the windows were broken alongside the entrance, as well as the glass panes of the front door.

Police got there while a juvenile suspect was still there; we aren’t able to reach police to find out other details of what they determined, but the suspect reportedly was assessed to be in crisis and was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance.