WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: The Whale Trail stretches along the coast, and beyond

The West Seattle Giving Spirit sustains thousands of people in our neighborhoods – and orcas too, as you’ll see in today’s spotlight. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn more about, and support, some of our area’s tireless nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Today – The Whale Trail, which may sound like a place, but is much more than that:

Celebrating West Seattle’s Role in Orca Conservation: The Whale Trail

(Girl Scouts learning about whales at Lincoln Park)

The Whale Trail is a series of places to watch orcas or other marine mammals from shore. Their mission is to inspire appreciation and stewardship for marine mammals and their environment. Their overarching goal is to recover the endangered southern resident orcas from the threat of extinction.

From 16 inaugural locations in Washington, there are now more than 130 sites along the west coast from California to British Columbia. Each site has an accompanying page on their website, and many feature interpretive panels. In 2012, the organization received a City of Seattle Neighborhood Matching Fund grant to place four signs in West Seattle and purchase 36 pairs of binoculars, which have been put to good use along West Seattle shores!

“When whales are near, our volunteer naturalists pass out the binoculars and help people spot and learn about the whales they are seeing.” Sandstrom says. “Watching whales from shore has played a critical role in orca recovery. When people learn the whales are endangered, the first thing they want to know is, how can I help?”

The Whale Trail was founded in 2008 by a core team of partners including NOAA Fisheries, WDFW, Seattle Aquarium, and the Whale Museum. Many members of the team first met through successful efforts to return Springer, an orphaned orca, to her pod. “Springer showed me what’s possible when people work together for the whales.” Sandstrom notes, “The Whale Trail was founded in that same collaborative spirit.”

The Whale Trail is headquartered in West Seattle. “I’m not sure I could have started this project anywhere else.” Says Sandstrom. “From businesses and community groups to our incredible volunteers, everyone has been so supportive. I feel lucky to live in a place that really embraces nonprofits.”

Leadership in Orca Recovery

Sandstrom recently served on Governor Inslee’s Task Force on Southern Resident Orca Recovery, where she championed a recommendation to license commercial whale-watching. The recommendation became law in 2019, with rules that were recently updated.

Starting January 1, 2025, all boaters must stay at least 1,000 yards away from southern residents. The distance is based on science showing the harmful impact of noise and disturbance on the orcas ability to find and catch their prey.

“When the whales return to the Salish Sea, it’s quieter,” Sandstrom says. “We can all be proud of a public process that worked! There are now nine calves under five years old, and six of those are female. Whether they survive and thrive into adulthood is up to us.”

Welcome the Orcas 2024

Join The Whale Trail next Tuesday (December 10) to celebrate the seasonal return of the southern resident orcas to central Puget Sound, and learn how to protect them. Get tickets here.

The Whale Trail is a small organization with a mighty impact! You can help by donating, volunteering, and attending events. Visit The Whale Trail’s website to learn more.

DONATE HERE

VOLUNTEER HERE

LEARN MORE HERE

QUESTIONS? Donna Sandstrom – info@thewhaletrail.org