FOLLOWUP: Infosheet distribution for SW Barton paving plan

Back on Monday, we reported on plans to repave SW Barton between Roxhill Park and Westwood Village, 26th SW to 29th SW, because of damage done to buses. SDOT told us they planned to distribute a flyer soon to nearby homes and businesses. Today we’ve received the flyer, and if you’re in the area, SDOT says, it should be in your mail. It doesn’t appear to include any new info of note; it does say that there’ll be a temporary bus-layover spot while the work is under way this fall, and that they’ll “let you know where soon.” See the flyer here.