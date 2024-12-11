WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, ‘growing community hub … for all families’

The West Seattle Giving Spirit envelops and inspires people all around the peninsula, as local nonprofits fill an array of community needs. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn more about, and support, some of those amazing nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Today – see how DNDA‘s mission goes beyond its name:

Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association (DNDA) is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering residents of the Delridge neighborhood in West Seattle.

DNDA is more than just a neighborhood organization. We’re a growing community hub offering a wide range of services and opportunities for all families to participate in. From community rental spaces at our vibrant Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, to our commitment to restorative justice, nature restoration, free art programs, and affordable housing development, there’s something for everyone.

One of our core programs is the Summer Youth Program. which offers a variety of activities and experiences for young people ages 7 to 19. For over 5 years, this program has empowered young minds through engaging activities like field trips, sports tournaments, and environmental workshops. This program enriches lives, develops important skills, and fosters lasting relationships. Many participants, having grown up in this program, have now taken on leadership roles, shaping a brighter future for our community. In 2024, we served over 750 young people and plan to expand to serve even more families in the coming years.

To ensure that our youth can participate in these valuable experiences, we are seeking $50,000 to support purchasing and maintaining a transportation van. This van will allow us to remove logistical barriers and transport our program participants safely to and from various locations, expanding our reach and impact.

Your generous donation, in any amount, will directly contribute to providing our young people with the transportation they need to access enriching experiences and opportunities. By supporting DNDA, you are investing back into our community and helping to Integrate Art, Nature, and Neighborhood to build and sustain a dynamic Delridge!

Help us make a difference!

DONATE HERE

LEARN MORE – SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAMS

LEARN MORE – ECOARTS PROGRAM

GET DNDA’S MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

VOLUNTEER

QUESTIONS? Phoenix Robbins, 206-935-2999, phoenix@dnda.org