YOU’RE INVITED: Book group at The Mount discussing ‘Don’t Walk Away,’ about living with dementia

If dementia care has touched your life or that of someone in your family, the next meeting of the book group at The Mount (WSB sponsor) might be of interest – and you’re invited. Here’s the announcement:

Book Group at The Mount, “Don’t Walk Away”

Join Us: Saturday, April 12

Free to attend

The first 25 to RSVP may pick up a free copy of the book in advance.

Coffee and Pastries

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Providence Mount St. Vincent, Assisted Living Lounge, 2nd floor

4831 35th Ave SW

Please RSVP via email lorrie.shamarin@providence.org or call (206) 938-6191

Join the Providence Mount St. Vincent Book Group discussion of “Don’t Walk Away,” a captivating exploration of living with dementia by author Marilyn Raichle, founder of The Art of Alzheimer’s and Executive Director of Maude’s Award for innovation in Alzheimer’s care . This book offers a dual perspective on the Alzheimer’s journey, intertwining Marilyn’s written insights with the vibrant artwork of her mother, Jean McFee Raichle.

Lauren Wolfe, Manager of Social work at The Mount will facilitate the discussion as we invite participants to share their thoughts and experiences with dementia care, and the role of utilizing the elements of art and community. Whether you have personal experience with Alzheimer’s or are simply interested in a moving and engaging conversation around dementia care, please plan to join us.