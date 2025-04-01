WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: North Delridge gunfire investigation

For the second time in three nights, police are investigating gunfire reported in North Delridge. This time they got reports of gunfire outside the Youngstown Flats apartment complex at 4040 26th SW. So far officers report finding one bullet. Someone might have been injured but taken to a hospital before authorities arrived – dispatch told police one caller claimed someone had been hit, and though they didn’t find anyone at the scene, now they’ve learned a gunshot victim has arrived at Harborview Medical Center. (Added: An officer went to the hospital and later told dispatch it was indeed related. We hope to find out more later this morning.)