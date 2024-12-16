WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Here’s how to help more neighbors live healthier lives with West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA programs

You give, they thrive! Here’s your next chance to demonstrate the West Seattle Giving Spirit. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn about, and support, some of our area’s nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Tonight – the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA:

Health and wellness should be accessible to everyone; and your contribution to the West Seattle YMCA will help make that a reality. All donations will be used to subsidize membership and program costs for those in financial need.

Every month we provide subsidized memberships for more than 550 people at our West Seattle and Fauntleroy facilities. These scholarships help people of all ages, abilities, and interests.

In some cases, it is helping a senior member attend an Active Older Adult fitness class or join our monthly potlucks and outings. Seniors can also have access to aquatic classes designed for their needs and for those with disabilities, or private personal-training sessions to support their lifestyle and health goals.

For others, a scholarship means that a child can have access to youth sports leagues and performance trainings. Youth can also attend youth equipment orientations, which educate young members on how to use gym equipment safely, practice good gym etiquette, and move their bodies correctly.

By contributing to the YMCA of West Seattle, you are helping to strengthen the community and ensure that these vital programs continue to thrive. Your generosity will create a lasting impact, fostering a healthier, more connected community for all.

