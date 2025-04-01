YOU CAN HELP: Lions Club plans cleanup this weekend at Veterans’ Park

14 years ago, that small triangle of land where Delridge, 16th SW, and SW Roxbury meet was re-dedicated as Veterans’ Park (here’s our partner site White Center Now‘s coverage from 2011). But it’s fallen into disrepair, with tagging and trash. The Lions Club of West Seattle plans a cleanup event this Sunday – 10 am April 6 – and Lions leader Jimie Martin says they’re hoping you can help out. She’s furious that something meant in honor of those who have served is now defaced, and hoping the cleanup will be a start toward remedying that.