Remembering Kathi R. Smith, 1944-2025

Family and friends are remembering Kathi Smith, and sharing this with her community:

Kathi Ruth Smith, born December 5, 1944, passed away at Virginia Mason Hospital on March 22, 2025.

She was married to her loving husband, Philip Smith, for over 60 years, and is survived by their two children, Michele and Matt; her 97-year-old mother; 4 siblings; as well as 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and an abundance of nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was a lifelong, proud Husky Football fan and West Seattleite. Her presence and smile lit up the room. She was kind, loving, and had a great sense of humor.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed. We love you! A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.