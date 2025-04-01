ELECTION 2025: Ballots going out for April 22 special election with one measure to decide

King County Elections is about to send out a new round of ballots. The April 22 special election is three weeks from today – and you have one measure to decide, King County Proposition 1, renewal of the levy that pays for the automated-fingerprint ID system. Here’s how it’s explained:

This proposition would reauthorize King County to levy an additional regular property tax to support the continued operation and enhancement of the regional automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) program and would replace the voter-approved levy that expired on December 31, 2024. The AFIS program is designed to improve the ability of law enforcement agencies within King County to aid in the administration of justice. Among other activities, the AFIS program provides enhanced forensic fingerprint and palmprint identification technology and services. The proposed levy would be authorized for a seven-year period with collection beginning in 2026. During the first year, the tax would be levied at a rate of 2.75 cents ($0.0275) or less per one thousand dollars ($1,000) of assessed valuation on all taxable property within King County. For example, a home assessed at $885,000 in 2026, would have a maximum levy amount of $24.34 in the first year. Annual increases in each of the succeeding six years would be limited to the statutory rate set forth in chapter 84.55 RCW. Qualifying seniors, veterans, and disabled persons would be eligible for exemption from the levy under RCW 84.36.381.

The 2.75 cents is a lower rate than the renewal levy in August 2018, which started with 3.5 cents per $1,000. Meantime -oOnce you get your ballot, you have until 8 pm Tuesday, April 22, to get it into a dropbox, or you can send it via USPS Mail as long as it’s postmarked by that date.