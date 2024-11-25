WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Little kids, big lessons at Hazelwood Preschool

Today, as our West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlights on local nonprofits continue, you can ensure a nonprofit preschool can teach big lessons to more little kids. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn more about some of this area’s amazing local nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Today – open the doors more widely to Hazelwood Preschool – here’s their story:

At Hazelwood Preschool, children discover the joy of learning through a blend of play-based education and connection to nature.

We are a non-profit preschool serving around 40 children ages 2-5 in West Seattle. Nestled against Fauntleroy Park, Hazelwood Preschool provides a unique learning environment that focuses on social-emotional growth. Children are encouraged to build empathy, resilience, and confidence while forming lasting friendships. A central focus of our curriculum is our outdoor program where children explore the natural world, fostering curiosity, and a deep respect for the environment. Our approach to education is holistic, incorporating art, music, and hands-on science activities alongside structured and free play. We celebrate diversity in all its forms, ensuring that every child sees their identity reflected in our curriculum.

At Hazelwood, we are committed to making high-quality early education more accessible. Our scholarship program is deeply meaningful to us, as it allows us to remove financial barriers for families. With your generosity, we can give more children the opportunity to develop a lifelong love of learning and a connection to their community. Contributions to our school enable us to expand our scholarship program, retain passionate educators, and keep tuition affordable.

Hazelwood parent Katy says, “It has been amazing watching my daughter transform during her years at Hazelwood. She went from hesitant and shy to outspoken and immensely proud of herself. She comes home every day excited to tell us about something, whether it was a funny moment with her friends, or the art she created. It is such a relief as a parent to know my child is in a safe and supportive place she loves.”

We are grateful to be part of the incredible West Seattle community. The support and involvement of our families, staff, and neighbors make it possible for Hazelwood Preschool to thrive, and for that, we thank you.