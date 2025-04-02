West Seattle Nursery: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

It’s finally time to get out and grow! In time for spring-and-beyond gardening, we welcome West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) as a new WSB sponsor, which means they get to tell you their story:

West Seattle Nursery has been proudly serving neighborhood gardeners for 42 years, offering a diverse selection of perennials, annuals, shrubs, and trees—everything from tried-and-true favorites to rare and unusual garden gems. Quality is at the heart of what we do, which is why most of our plants come from Northwest growers, ensuring they’re well-suited to our local climate. Our knowledgeable team of seasoned gardeners and plant enthusiasts is always here to help, whether you’re searching for the perfect plant or need expert advice on garden care.

This season, you’ll notice some exciting changes—we’ve rearranged the nursery layout to make it easier to navigate and more enjoyable to explore. Our 2025 conifer and Japanese maple collections are ready to browse, our fruits and veggies section has moved behind the greenhouse, and our native plants section is now at the front of the nursery. Our highly anticipated roses have arrived, with David Austin varieties expected in May. If you’re looking for something truly special, we also have a limited supply of rare, seed-grown species rhododendrons and azaleas from Chimacum Woods, along with a large variety of hybrid rhododendrons and azaleas.

We’re also dedicated to growing the next generation of gardeners through our Growing Gardeners Club, designed to help young plant lovers learn, explore, and get their hands in the dirt. This month, our gift to our Growing Gardeners is a zucchini plant — by August, we welcome kids to bring their zucchinis to the West Seattle Farmers Market for zucchini races! And for those looking to deepen their gardening skills, we’re offering a fantastic lineup of spring events, including:

Solitary Bee Class for All Ages – Saturday, April 5, 12:00-1:00 PM

Spring Plant Swap at Hoste – Saturday, April 12, 12:00-4:00 PM

Real Organic Gardening: Compost & Soil Health – Sunday, April 13, 1:00-2:00 PM

Beyond plants, our destination gift shop is overflowing with unique gifts, housewares, books, and indoor plants. In our Garden Center, we also offer a curated selection of seeds, bulbs, tools, and soil amendments to help your garden thrive.

We’re so grateful to be part of the West Seattle community and look forward to another season of helping you grow! Stop by to explore, get inspired, and connect with fellow plant lovers. Find more details at westseattlenursery.com.

We thank West Seattle Nursery for choosing to advertise their business by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in doing the same? Email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com – thank you!