WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Multiple ways you can help the West Seattle Community Orchestras make music

Giving time, money, and/or talent – all ways to demonstrate the West Seattle Giving Spirit for tonight’s spotlighted organization, the West Seattle Community Orchestras. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn about, and support, some of our area’s nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Now, here’s WSCO’s story:

We are the West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) and we would love for you to join us as a musician or support us as a donor! WSCO teaches and rehearses orchestral music weekly Sept-May and performs 3 concerts annually at the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium. Registration for our January-March and March-May termsis currently open!

We play again outdoors each summer at Lincoln Park for our Summer Play Along series. And at events like West Seattle Summer Fest, WSCO hosts several instrument petting zoos for children to see, touch, and play string, wind, and percussion instruments.

WSCO provides a community dedicated to musical growth, education, and appreciation, and welcomes musicians of all ages and abilities to create and perform music together. Our multi-generational organization uniquely promotes performing arts, artistic expression, and both K-12 education and lifelong learning, with opportunities to play in four different level ensembles (Debut Orchestra, Concert Orchestra, Wind Symphony and Symphony Orchestra) and to learn to play an instrument in two classes (Student Beginning Strings and Adult Beginning Strings). WSCO does not charge tuition for students through K-12, eliminating a barrier to student participation. At every level, young people and adults play together in a relaxed, non-competitive environment that builds both confidence and community.

Half of our budget comes from adult musician dues and the other half from generous donations from members of the community like you. If you’re wondering where this money is going, here’s a high-level view of our expenses:

58% goes to compensating fairly our local conductors, coaches and staff

21% goes to renting rehearsal and concert spaces with Seattle Public Schools

20% goes to purchasing music, insurance, hosting our website…

And last but not least, your donations help us keep the program free for students through K-12!

