COUNTDOWN: Clock ticking to get early-bird discount for West Seattle Food Bank ‘Nourish & Flourish’ gala

Nonprofits like the West Seattle Food Bank need your help more than ever these days so they can “Nourish and Flourish.” That’s the theme of WSFB’s gala this year, on May 3, and you have just a few days left to get tickets at the early-bird discount rate – here’s the WSFB’s reminder:

The West Seattle Food Bank is excited to remind the community that early bird pricing for our signature event, Nourish & Flourish, is available through Friday, April 4th. This annual evening of celebration and generosity supports vital food, housing, and community programs serving thousands of our neighbors.

Nourish & Flourish, on May 3rd, 2025, is more than a gala — it’s a chance for our community to come together and ensure that everyone has access to nourishing food, housing and essential resources. The event will feature an elegant dinner, inspiring stories, thrilling auction, and the always-exciting Changemaker Award!

Early-bird ticket pricing ends at midnight on Friday, April 4th. After that, standard ticket pricing will apply. ($125 Early Bird, rising to $150 regular)

Reserve your tickets now and help us continue to nourish our community and help families flourish.