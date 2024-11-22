WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Did you know the West Seattle Food Bank nourishes community with more than just food?

Today, we continue our series of spotlights to cheer on your West Seattle Giving Spirit. Last week, we invited local nonprofits to participate in this first-ever coordinated giving campaign – first-come first-served – and our partner in the campaign, Learning Communities Foundation, received enough applications to fill the spots. Three times a week before year’s end, here on WSB, you’ll be able to spend a few minutes learning about a different West Seattle/White Center nonprofit and how you can support it. Today – find out what you didn’t know about the West Seattle Food Bank, and how to support WSFB!

West Seattle Food Bank was founded by a group of concerned neighbors who responded to the urgent need for a community food bank. For more than three decades, we have provided access to food, clothing, emergency rent and utility assistance, connections to community resources, and other essential services for community members. Each year we offer comprehensive, holistic, wraparound services to thousands of neighbors in the greater West Seattle area.

With our community-centered approach, we are working toward the vision of a strong and connected community where all people have access to safe and nutritious food and living necessities. We nourish lives, so that we may all flourish together.

Other key accomplishments of our programs and services in FY2024 include:

-Served 25,000 neighbors.

-Distributed 2,608,510 pounds of food through our Food Bank Services, a 9% increase from FY23.

-Supplied food to households 103,314 times, an 50% increase from FY21.

-Expanded our Mobile Food Bank to 8 sites and served 200-275 households weekly—a 55% increase in reach.

-Partnered with 13 local schools to distribute 9,007-weekend food packages for students battling food insecurity.

-Prevented homelessness, eviction, and utility shutoffs for 2,038 neighbors, including 830 children.

-Nearly doubled our financial assistance, which surged by 244% to over $1 million.

-Connected clients to next-step services that increase financial stability, including employment search assistance, child-care resources, and mental health counseling.

-Increased the capacity of The Clothesline, which saw a 77% increase from FY23.

-Connected 2,038 Hotline callers to supportive services.

The past year has marked a significant increase in our impact, highlighting West Seattle Food Bank’s essential role in addressing food insecurity and providing critical resources for our community. With growing needs in our community and dwindling reserves, we are facing tough decisions about how to continue providing food and housing assistance to families in crisis. By giving today, you can help us continue offering stability and compassion to every neighbor who needs it. Join us in nourishing hope!