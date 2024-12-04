WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: White Center Pride’s ‘inclusive space for all’

The West Seattle Giving Spirit sustains thousands of people in our neighborhoods – and in White Center too. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn more about, and support, some of our area’s tireless nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. Today – White Center Pride, whose work stretches into West Seattle, not just centered south of the city-limit line:

At White Center Pride, our mission is to foster a diverse LGBTQIA+ community in White Center through year-round events, grassroots efforts, and community initiatives, creating an inclusive space for all.

We strive to help create a vibrant and welcoming White Center where LGBTQIA+ individuals are embraced, valued, and empowered to live authentically, contributing to a community that thrives on diversity and inclusivity.

Our 5th annual Pride Street Festival saw record attendance, more than one hundred vendors, highlighting the strength and unity of our community.

Please join us in celebrating our community spirit at our Winter Fundraiser: Ho-Ho-Ho-Down at the Lumberyard from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, December 6th, at the Lumberyard Bar. It’s a $20 donation and we’re planning a rocking good time with food, fun and friends.

We’re always looking for help for this and future events, so please reach out to info@whitecenterpride.org and let us know how you’d like to support us as a volunteer.

We are entirely community-sponsored, so please donate. It’s Your Pride!!!

DONATE HERE

VOLUNTEER SIGNUP – email info@whitecenterpride.org

LEARN MORE HERE