WEST SEATTLE GIVING SPIRIT: Help Westside Interfaith Network keep ‘showing up’ with food and clothing

The name of the spotlight organization for which you can demonstrate the West Seattle Giving Spirit today, the Westside Interfaith Network, doesn’t fully tell the story of how it works. Three times a week through year’s end, WSB is bringing you this special holiday-season opportunity to learn about, and support, some of our area’s nonprofits, in partnership with the Learning Communities Foundation. WIN isn’t about preaching – it’s about connecting and helping:

The Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) is building a strong, compassionate, and responsive community on the west side of Seattle/King County. We feed people: by showing up every Saturday, rain or shine, with a hot meal to feed 120+ people, the local population of unsheltered, ultra low-income seniors & families, refugees and asylum seekers, has come to know and trust us. We estimate that three-quarters are regulars, attending every Saturday knowing they will receive a hot home-cooked meal, toilet paper, hygiene items, socks, clothing, and food to take home, wherever their home may be. They are all experiencing food insecurity and for many this is their only significant meal for the week.

We care about our neighbors who are hurting & suffering, marginalized & unseen. We feel called (no matter what that means within our own personal spirituality or values) to serve and be of service to our neighbors who lack housing, food, and a place at the table. WIN welcomes the community with dignity and respect, meeting them “where they are at” with open hearts and spirits; we are truly “The Welcome Table.” Upon developing relationships with our guests, we assist with requests for bus tickets, work boots, outdoor equipment, gift cards, and even assistance with rent & utilities. It’s all about building relationships and community.

Faith congregations across West Seattle and Burien sign up to provide the hot meal and volunteers each week (but anyone can come volunteer!). These volunteers help distribute the basic items based on need. Hygiene items include toilet paper, shampoo, soap, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste, feminine hygiene, diapers, first aid kits, etc. We give away women’s and kids’ clothing, and specifically for the men, we have day labor clothing of jeans, hoodies, beanies, work boots, gloves, socks, etc. For those experiencing homelessness, we have a separate distribution of sleeping bags, tarps, tents, backpacks, warm outerwear, socks, hand warmers, etc. Nearly everything is donated, though we are purchasing critical items more and more for our guests living outdoors and for the food pantry.

Last Saturday was our Gift Bag Extravaganza where we gave away 200 gift bags at our Welcome Table full of goodies and supplies all made by our faith communities.

WIN is an all-volunteer 501c3 wholly reliant on our friends and community to support our critical work. We ask that you support WIN with a financial contribution or donations of new socks, sleeping bags, coats, warm clothing, boots, and hygiene items.

WISH LIST

But most of all, come share the hot meal with us and this beloved community in White Center as a volunteer – no one is turned away! Be ready to have your heart set on fire.

DONATE

VOLUNTEER OR LEARN MORE: Email WINWelcomeTable@googlegroups.com