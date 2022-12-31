GOODBYE, 2022: This year’s 10 most-commented WSB stories

As each year ends, we publish one look back – the 10 WSB stories that drew the most comments. That doesn’t mean they were the most-read stories, or the most-important stories, but it’s objectively quantifiable they were the most-discussed. So, with hours left in the year, here’s the 2022 countdown:

#10 – PEGASUS PIZZA EVICTED

December 2, 2022 – 133 comments

With a King County Sheriff’s Office-posted notice on the door, this longtime restaurant was suddenly shut down. Court files revealed the case had been in the works since July. The signage is gone, the space vacant, but we may not have heard the last of the case – new court documents indicate the owners plan to appeal.

#9 – WEST 5 ANNOUNCES CLOSURE

January 31, 2022 – 134 comments

This longtime restaurant/bar closed toward the start of the year, explaining, “The uncomplicated story is, we lost our lease …” Another restaurant/bar, Camp West, opened in the space in November.

#8 – HUGE WATER-MAIN BREAK

August 15, 2022 – 152 comments

A massive water-main break near Longfellow Creek interrupted service to thousands of customers. Service was restored but repairs aren’t complete yet and could stretch into February. As for what caused the break, Seattle Public Utilities told WSB last month that no one cause had been pinpointed but: “It is possible vibration caused by the pile work being done on the Longfellow [drainage] project could have contributed to the break,”

#7 – MAN SHOT AT 28TH/ANDOVER

May 13, 2022 – 155 comments

The mid-afternoon shooting generated a new round of discussion about the longrunning RV encampment in the area, where the victim – who survived – was reported to be a resident.

#6 – WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENS

September 17, 2022 – 162 comments

After two and a half years, the stabilized/repaired high bridge reopened to traffic just after 9 pm on a Saturday night. But not all the traffic has returned – as of last check, volumes were still estimated around two-thirds of what they had been pre-closure.

#5 – STATE FERRY CATHLAMET CRASHES AT FAUNTLEROY

July 28, 2022 – 181 comments

No deaths or serious injuries, but a state ferry sustained major damage when it hit an offshore structure known as a dolphin at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal. The captain resigned shortly thereafter. The formal report on the crash’s cause has yet to be made public.

#4 – CITY SWEEPS SW ANDOVER RV ENCAMPMENT

June 16, 2022 – 191 comments

After six years of RVs lining the north side of SW Andover between 26th and 28th, the city cleared out the vehicles and their residents. Neighboring businesses quickly installed “eco-blocks” to prevent parking on that side of the street. Before long, those were removed and replaced with a bicycle lane.

#3 – GONDOLA SUPPORTERS RESPOND TO SOUND TRANSIT ‘FEASIBILITY REPORT’

April 18, 2022 – 192 comments

In April, Sound Transit released its “feasibility report” on the West Seattle SkyLink gondola counterproposal, basically dismissing it. A week and a half later, SkyLink supporters went public with their response. They said the gondola idea needs a better review. ST said a board member would have to propose that – and to date, none have.’

#2 – TWO PEOPLE SHOT AT ALKI

October 31, 2022 – 202 comments

Two people out for a walk were shot, possibly a case of drive-by shooters aiming for someone else, and to date no arrests have been reported.

#1 – WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE EXPECTED TO REOPEN IN SEPTEMBER

June 9, 2022 – 262 comments

Months of wondering “will the bridge really reopen this year?” finally ended with a collective sigh of relief (and some skepticism) when the city zeroed in on an expected opening timeframe.

