UPDATE: Water outage in West Seattle, caused by big break at 24th/Kenyon

4:18 PM: We’ve just heard from several people in Gatewood and Sunrise Heights who are suddenly without water. Nothing’s on the Seattle Public Utilities outage map so far. We’re checking with SPU; in the meantime, here’s the number to call if it’s happened to you – 206-386-1800 (although we’re being told people are having trouble getting through).

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

4:34 PM: Highland Park is affected too. Our crew has just confirmed there’s a broken line at 24th/Kenyon – and describes the water going up from it as a “geyser.” Photo added.

4:40 PM: Another angle:

There’s also word of some nearby apartments being flooded. This is the same area where “natural drainage system” work has been under way, as reported here in June.

4:55 PM: Yet another view added above. We’re waiting to hear from SPU on how long it’s expected to take to get water service back. So far this is believed to be a 24″-wide water main.