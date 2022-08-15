West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water outage in West Seattle, caused by big break at 24th/Kenyon

August 15, 2022 4:18 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

4:18 PM: We’ve just heard from several people in Gatewood and Sunrise Heights who are suddenly without water. Nothing’s on the Seattle Public Utilities outage map so far. We’re checking with SPU; in the meantime, here’s the number to call if it’s happened to you – 206-386-1800 (although we’re being told people are having trouble getting through).

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

4:34 PM: Highland Park is affected too. Our crew has just confirmed there’s a broken line at 24th/Kenyon – and describes the water going up from it as a “geyser.” Photo added.

4:40 PM: Another angle:

There’s also word of some nearby apartments being flooded. This is the same area where “natural drainage system” work has been under way, as reported here in June.

4:55 PM: Yet another view added above. We’re waiting to hear from SPU on how long it’s expected to take to get water service back. So far this is believed to be a 24″-wide water main.

68 Replies to "UPDATE: Water outage in West Seattle, caused by big break at 24th/Kenyon"

  • HA August 15, 2022 (4:19 pm)
    Highland Park also has no water.

  • Jo August 15, 2022 (4:19 pm)
    Out in Highland Park too.

  • Steve August 15, 2022 (4:19 pm)
    Highland Park too

  • M August 15, 2022 (4:20 pm)
    No water in Highland Park as of 4pm.

  • Nikole Archer August 15, 2022 (4:21 pm)
    Highland park as well! 

  • Lesli August 15, 2022 (4:22 pm)
    That phone number actually goes to a deadline. My husbands been trying to get through to someone for 10 minutes and keeps getting disconnected or transferred to a deadline….

    • WSB August 15, 2022 (4:34 pm)
      206-386-1800 is a number at SPU that we’ve referred people to many, many times over the years. Maybe it’s having trouble if it’s being slammed with calls. I tried quickly and got busy signal but it’s very much a valid SPU number.

    • Jenni Standard August 15, 2022 (4:36 pm)
      I was on hold on that number for 20 minutes. Finally gave up.

  • uncle loco August 15, 2022 (4:22 pm)
    No water in Highland Park.

  • Jen August 15, 2022 (4:23 pm)
    Our water pressure in Riverview/Highland Park is low – maybe 50% of normal.

    • Curious August 15, 2022 (4:32 pm)
      No water here at 36th Holden 

  • Steve August 15, 2022 (4:23 pm)
    Outage map shows an outage between Kenyon and Thistle west of 16th, which lines up with the HP streets down as well.SPU outage line busy.

  • HpMomma August 15, 2022 (4:24 pm)
    No water in Highland Park, either. 

  • Steve August 15, 2022 (4:24 pm)
    Yes, no wAter by Westys on 35th

  • Aimee Kelly August 15, 2022 (4:24 pm)
    Our neighbor rode by Chief Sealth High School and said there is a geyser of water, maybe from a construction project issue. Sounds like the fire department is over there.

  • Traci August 15, 2022 (4:25 pm)
    Someone found this….  https://sfdlive.com/fbclid=IwAR0vF_tfsi2Jrb0VcHswdFPEM0U-15ROKc5l1kdHNitgeb6eYHBE5SnhQ5Y

  • Parched August 15, 2022 (4:25 pm)
    We are out in Westwood also.  31st SW & SW Kenyon.

  • Amber S August 15, 2022 (4:26 pm)
    yup… I’m at 35th and Ida St. No water suddenly. The emergency line above is a busy tone. Can’t get through. :(

  • WS Resident August 15, 2022 (4:26 pm)
    Massive water line break at a construction site near Chief Sealth high school fyi

  • Ktrapp August 15, 2022 (4:26 pm)
    Upper Fauntleroy checking in.  We’ve got very low pressure.  That’s somewhat of a relief, as I had been working near our main interior water line, and thought I had done something!And yes, I can confirm the SPU line is ringing busy.

  • Theresa August 15, 2022 (4:26 pm)
    Water out at our house on Monroe.  

  • Sandy August 15, 2022 (4:28 pm)
    Brown water in Highland Park

  • Landon August 15, 2022 (4:28 pm)
    This is happening to us in Highland Park as well

  • Highland Parker August 15, 2022 (4:29 pm)
    No water in Highland Park – 7700 block of 14th Ave. SW  about 4:15 PM.

  • WS Resident August 15, 2022 (4:29 pm)
    Massive water line break at construction site near Chief Sealth high school fyi

  • Eric August 15, 2022 (4:29 pm)
    Water off by Highland Park Elementary too

  • LS August 15, 2022 (4:29 pm)
    We don’t have water (Highland Park area). 

  • Kristi Hester August 15, 2022 (4:30 pm)
    Yes, we are between Holden and Webster and have no water. Busy signal when calling, so haven’t been able to report it.

  • JSM August 15, 2022 (4:30 pm)
    Highland park has lost water

  • Griz August 15, 2022 (4:30 pm)
    The phone number for the response team is constantly busy now.  

  • Rache August 15, 2022 (4:31 pm)
    Water pressure very low at my Gatewood home. I called 206 684-3000 and am on hold. I’ll listen to the jazzy on-hold music for maybe another 10 minutes. At least I’m not the only one dealing with the water problem!  206

  • Jim August 15, 2022 (4:31 pm)
    I live at 7919 30 th Ave SW and we and several of our neighbors are without water. I talked to a rep at SPU  who said they are aware and have dispatched an emergency team. The rep said the cause and extent is uncertain at this time.

  • Sam B. August 15, 2022 (4:33 pm)
    We’re just downhill from Highland Park and our whole block is out. I just spoke to someone at SPU and they said that the outage is affecting a large portion of West Seattle. A crew is working on it, and they don’t have an estimate for when it will be fixed. I mentioned the map, and the CSR I spoke to said the map is actually only for electrical outages, not water.  

    Edit: Just heard from a neighbor who has a relative working for SPU and they say it’s a water main break.

  • Westsider August 15, 2022 (4:34 pm)
    SFD says 24” water main break at 22nd and Holden. 

    • WSB August 15, 2022 (4:40 pm)
      That’s not the exact address. We’re there firsthand and adding more info and photos.

    • David August 15, 2022 (4:45 pm)
      Broke a 24” main? Ya’ fired!

  • CDAD August 15, 2022 (4:34 pm)
    Our water is out on 32nd and Holden. I guess its Miller Time!!!

    • HpMomma August 15, 2022 (4:45 pm)
      Thanks what I just said. “Oh well, guess it’s beer for us tonight!” 😂

    • David August 15, 2022 (4:45 pm)
      Blue Moon!

  • M August 15, 2022 (4:34 pm)
    No water at 31st. My husband has been on the phone for over 20 minutes trying to report it to SPU. Has anyone gotten through to SPU?

  • Kenyon August 15, 2022 (4:35 pm)
    No water at 35th SW and SW Kenyon 

  • Tim August 15, 2022 (4:35 pm)
    Seattle public utilities said there is a water main break and they are sending a crew to investigate.

  • Stacy August 15, 2022 (4:38 pm)
    Our water is out on Holden. Thank you so much WS Blog.  I would have called a plumber and be out thousands of dollars if it were not for this post. I am very grateful.  But now I’m suddenly very thirsty. LOL

    • Curious August 15, 2022 (4:44 pm)
      I thought my main pipe was broken… Phew

  • David August 15, 2022 (4:39 pm)
    84xx 12th SW, absolutely no agua

  • WSB August 15, 2022 (4:39 pm)
    Found it – just added photo. Big break at 24th/Kenyon.

  • Pup August 15, 2022 (4:39 pm)
    30th and Kenyon is out.

  • Casey August 15, 2022 (4:40 pm)
    Super low water pressure in High Point. 

  • David August 15, 2022 (4:42 pm)
    32nd between Myrtle and Othello, pressure is much lower than normal. 

  • Mark B August 15, 2022 (4:43 pm)
    I guess they should’ve dialed 411 before working on those sidewalks 🤣

  • JB August 15, 2022 (4:45 pm)
    No water in Roxhill either. 34th and Elmgrove

  • WSB August 15, 2022 (4:46 pm)
    We’re told at the scene that SPU is well aware of this (and has crews on the way) so no need any more to call to report it.

  • Tracey August 15, 2022 (4:46 pm)
    Good preparation for that earthquake.  Imagine no water or electric….for days.  That is where they are working to repair the footbridge over longfellow creek, I believe.

  • Tasha August 15, 2022 (4:46 pm)
    Does anyone know roughly how long it will take for a repair like this?

    • WSB August 15, 2022 (4:50 pm)
      The SPU crews hadn’t even arrived yet as of a short time ago. The question is whether there’s a chance water can be rerouted while this is fixed.

  • Joel August 15, 2022 (4:50 pm)
    Our water is out at 39th and Thistle. Just spoke with the neighbor at 40th and Thistle. They’re out as well.

  • Tiffani August 15, 2022 (4:51 pm)
    Low water pressure in High Point at 31st and Myrtle (about 40-50% of normal pressure). I knew this blog would have an answer for this issue. Thanks to everyone who contributes!

  • B + B August 15, 2022 (4:51 pm)
    No water at 36th and Webster; the phone line provided for SPU has been ‘busy’ nonstop for the last 10 minutes or so – hope they see the blog to get an extent of the outage!

  • Paula August 15, 2022 (4:55 pm)
    I called SPU and they told me it would be fixed in an hour!  There is no way thats going to be fixed that quickly!

  • EJ August 15, 2022 (4:56 pm)
    I came on here to see if anyone else was experiencing low water pressure in Arbor Heights. I live in north Arbor Heights and still have water but the pressure is drastically reduced.

  • O stover August 15, 2022 (4:58 pm)
    Soap in my eyes , poor timing for a shower. Sudden drop Low low pressure. Was able to rinse .as it slowed to a trickle.Crisis somewhat averted. Will have to apologize to the Wife-thought she was using the water.City number busy and slow or no response. But this post!!! Thank you blog

  • Laurie August 15, 2022 (4:58 pm)
    Is low water pressure water safe to drink?

    • WSB August 15, 2022 (5:03 pm)
      Is it discolored?

  • Troy S August 15, 2022 (5:00 pm)
    No water on the 7500 block of 35th SW.

  • leo August 15, 2022 (5:00 pm)
    Lives in between colverdale and treason at highland park!  Low water pressure and I thought to check seattleblog-  ohhhh water pipe broke – water geyser-  now the crews going to fix it!   Time for wiskey! 🤣

