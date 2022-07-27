FOLLOWUP: Hit-run killing of bicyclist Robb Mason still unsolved; friends launch community crowdfunding; memorial-ride reminder

Still no word of any arrest in the hit-run killing of 63-year-old Robb Mason, the West Seattle massage therapist hit while heading home to Magnolia on Friday evening, July 15th. This Friday (July 29th), the monthly Critical Mass bike ride will be in memory of Mr. Mason, leaving Westlake Park downtown around 7 pm and expecting to arrive at the crash site on SW Spokane, east of the low bridge, around 7:30 pm for a memorial, all welcome. Friends also have launched a crowdfunding account for Mr. Mason’s widow Claudia – donations are being accepted here. Police have not released any information aside from the initial description of the car as a white or silver sedan; anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. The incident number to refer to is 2022-183308.