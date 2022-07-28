West Seattle, Washington

28 Thursday

74℉

UPDATE: State ferry ‘significantly’ damaged, Fauntleroy dock closed, after ‘hard landing’

July 28, 2022 8:22 am
|      26 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

8:22 AM: We’re getting multiple reports that an incoming ferry has hit the Fauntleroy dock. … You can see the damage on the M/V Cathlamet in this photo by Bill Wellington:

No word yet on injuries – Seattle Fire and Police have been dispatched.

8:33 AM: Here’s another view, from Angela Summerfield, one of the people who told us the impact was very loud.

She says the Cathlamet went into reverse and pulled away after the initial impact. It then returned to offload and our crew says it’s now at the dock – just sent this photo:

No indication of any serious injuries – our crew says SFD is getting ready to depart – and we’re hearing via the scanner that only “minor injuries” are reported, but the dock is closed TFN. … WSF calls it a “hard landing … causing significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal. … Fauntleroy service suspended until further notice while assessment is done.”

8:56 AM: Above photo is a closer look at the damage. Some vehicles on board appear to have been damaged too. The State Patrol has sent multiple units (the ferry system is a state highway, so it’s their jurisdiction). A U.S. Coast Guard vessel is in view along the dock too. … Among those on the Cathlamet when it happened was Anne Higuera of Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor), who tells us that right after the impact, “The crew on the boat was really calm and professional.” … She tells us there was no warning that the impact was imminent. She also says the ferry was not fully loaded with cars – this time of the morning from Vashon usually isn’t full.

9:20 AM: We’re awaiting a public-information officer at the dock. Meantime, Mark Dale sent a view of the damaged boat from the hillside above, before it went back in to offload post-impact:

Right now, the dock remains closed and the damaged boat is still there. A State Patrol spokesperson tells us one person who was on board is coming back for a medical evaluation but they don’t believe the injury is serious. … Some backstory: WSF talked at its community meetings last month about its vessel shortage, with no new builds expected to come online before 2027. The boat damaged today, M/V Cathlamet, is 41 years old and has had trouble in recent years, including what we reported as a “smoky scare” one year ago. … WSP just told us the dock is expected to be closed for at least the rest of today.

9:52 AM: WSF tells us they’re expecting to have a media briefing in a few hours. Here’s the official WSF alert on how service is affected:

The Issaquah will be the only boat on the route for now and will continue service between Southworth and Vashon. The boat will not operate on its regular schedule and just load vehicles before departing to its next destination to move as much traffic as possible.

There will be no midday tie up of the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route to assist with service during this time. Therefore, there will be an additional 12:35 p.m. sailing from Point Defiance, and a 1 p.m. sailing from Tahlequah.

(That’s the route between the south end of Vashon and Tacoma.)

Share This

26 Replies to "UPDATE: State ferry 'significantly' damaged, Fauntleroy dock closed, after 'hard landing'"

  • Crumple Zone July 28, 2022 (8:45 am)
    Reply

    Holy crap!  That’s a lot of damage.  The run was already down from 3 to 2 boats too.  Not good…

    • WSB July 28, 2022 (8:51 am)
      Reply

      Yes, we’ve reported that WSF has fewer vessels systemwide than they really need to run full service, not just this route, so this is definitely not good.

  • sam-c July 28, 2022 (8:48 am)
    Reply

    Oh dang. That’s bad, really bad.  West Seattle transportation systems must be cursed.    

  • heyalki July 28, 2022 (8:52 am)
    Reply

    “You’re never getting off this island! We’ve blocked all the exits” – West Seattle overlords

  • WS_Native July 28, 2022 (8:54 am)
    Reply

    Bet they’ll be running the Boats…sorry Boat, for Vashon/Southworth from downtown for a few months. That’s a lot of damage! Wonder what the dock looks like….

  • Commuter Mom July 28, 2022 (8:56 am)
    Reply

    All the VISD commuter parents doing a collective scream. But seriously, so glad no one was hurt bc this looks really bad. 

  • J. Stefanac July 28, 2022 (8:59 am)
    Reply

    Yikes!  Somebody’s got some ‘splainin’ to do!  Hope everyone is OK.

  • jo July 28, 2022 (8:59 am)
    Reply

  • Witness July 28, 2022 (9:00 am)
    Reply

    The boat came in very fast and right after it crashed backed away quickly and smoked seem to come from the boat.

  • snowskier July 28, 2022 (9:00 am)
    Reply

    Let’s hope the damage to the dock is much less than the damage to the vessel.  I hope they can find a replacement vessel by the time school starts back up.

  • Yma July 28, 2022 (9:02 am)
    Reply

    I am just SO glad there weren’t any serious injuries!Man, the poor Southworth/Vashon folks that need to commute to Seattle :(

  • Mary July 28, 2022 (9:06 am)
    Reply

    The Ferry hits the piling wing on the south side of the dock and continued in. Think it hit the sand bar the way the ferry was tilting and threw into reverse. Reversed out then pulled into the dock. Hope everyone is ok.

  • ACG July 28, 2022 (9:10 am)
    Reply

    Wow. The damage to the ferry looks bad. Hoping everyone on board is okay. What’s an “offshore dolphin” ?  ——-  “  WSF calls it a “hard landing … causing significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal. ”

  • Lola July 28, 2022 (9:10 am)
    Reply

    Wow, that is a smash.  I hope nobody was hurt.  

  • Cheryl July 28, 2022 (9:10 am)
    Reply

    Vashon islander here, former WSEA resident prior to that. •We’ve been suffering for over 2 years now with increasingly poor and irregular service, long lines, crew shortages, gimpy boats, etc. from WSF, and now this? Our best boat, no less? In the middle of summer tourist season?! Jeebus, you have NO idea how much this sucks for islanders. Doctors appointments, cancer treatments, kids going to/from school, King County Metro service, etc. will now all have to be done via the Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah route, or Southworth/Vashon. People who commute from Kitsap (and beyond) on the triangle route are also now well and truly hosed. •How much more of this daily barrage of tragedies & system collapse can any of us take? It’s just too damn much. And, this just feels like more insult to injury!

  • Frog July 28, 2022 (9:12 am)
    Reply

    It’s nice that the crew was “calm and professional” after the crash, but I wonder about before.  Crashing the boat seems not too professional.  But then, does anything work anymore? 

  • Sadoutcome July 28, 2022 (9:13 am)
    Reply

    Oh no; I feel so bad for the people whose cars got smooshed, and the people waiting on the dock!

  • Needsmorecilantro July 28, 2022 (9:16 am)
    Reply

    What’s with the “offshore dolphin”? Did an actual dolphin get injured?

  • SEADOG July 28, 2022 (9:16 am)
    Reply

    The Cathlamet was involved in a similar accident in Mukilteo back in 2007.

  • It will Buff out! July 28, 2022 (9:17 am)
    Reply

    Build a bridge! Oh wait, WSDOT can’t maintain those either. 

  • Enumclaw kid July 28, 2022 (9:18 am)
    Reply

    That class of ferry had a faulty drive system resulting in a series of dock rammings in the early-mid 1980s. Word at the time was that it was fixed. Any connection?

  • Scubafrog July 28, 2022 (9:19 am)
    Reply

    I’m so glad there were no injuries. This is amongst the worst damage to a Washington State ferry I’ve seen – we’re lucky there were no fatalities.  It will be interesting to see what happened on such a calm day.  We need more ferries stat, throughout the Sound.

  • Burt G July 28, 2022 (9:22 am)
    Reply

    Definitely bad news. Hope the dock is still useable. This is another reason for adding a second slip at Fauntleroy. 

  • Charlie C July 28, 2022 (9:28 am)
    Reply

    Photos from the boat …. (photography credit – Pam Kirkpatrick)

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.