YOU CAN HELP: DNDA invites you to take a chance on this year’s benefit party

After summer, before the winter holidays, it’s prime time for nonprofits’ fundraising celebrations. Coming up in less than three weeks, DNDA – which works on art, nature, and affordable housing – invites you to Destination Delridge! Here’s the announcement:

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association’s *Destination Delridge* fundraiser! Mark your calendars for October 5th, 6-9 pm, and get ready for a night of fun at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center’s newly renovated Thelma DeWitty theater and dance studio.

This year’s event is a *Casino Night* theme featuring real casino games like Craps, Roulette, Spanish 21, Texas Hold ‘Em, and Blackjack! Enjoy live Jazz music, raffle, live auction and a silent auction with incredible local prizes (think sports tickets and gear, Spirit making classes, NotOccult tattoo sessions, pet and self-care baskets – and so much more!), plus a delicious selection of local foods made by Black-owned businesses, a dessert bar, and an open bar.

We’ve worked hard to make this event accessible to everyone in the community. That’s why we’ve reduced ticket prices to just $50 and are also offering free community tickets (while they last)! All proceeds will support DNDA’s vital work in the neighborhood. So gather your friends and family, and let’s celebrate this beautiful space together!

Head to WWW.DNDA.org/DESTINATION to reserve your spot and be sure to share with your networks. We can’t wait to see you there!