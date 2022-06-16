HAPPENING NOW: City clearing SW Andover encampment

As announced, the city is clearing the mostly-RVs encampment on SW Andover and 28th SW right now, for the first time in the six-plus years that people have been living in a line of vehicles there. Some of the RVs were already gone before tow trucks and other city crews started showing up:

SW Andover is closed west of 26th, and 28th is closed north of Yancy.

Police are there as well as cleanup crews.

So far our crew has seen two passenger cars towed, and noted that the agencies responding include the Seattle Animal Shelter, as there are pets there too. (added) This sign is up, listing the vehicles towed so far:

Updates to come.