WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: 4 more sightings

As we – with your help – continue documenting the coyote resurgence, we publish sighting reports for awareness, not alarm:

The photo is from Michael, who reports: “Coyote spotted walking on 39th Ave from Willow toward Morgan St. [last night]. It seemed healthy but obviously should be avoided.”

South of there, from JP in Gatewood:

A very healthy coyote was in my back yard twice midday 9/16 sniffing air where bunnies graze. I shooed it away from safety of my deck. It was not skittish. My son saw a smaller one later. Sadly, neighbors found a dead cat in their driveway (white paws & tail). It was covered. SW 39th & Othello. Watch out for your roaming cats.

(And it should be noted that coyotes are far from the only threat to small unattended domestic animals.)

We also have a cluster of sightings from last week. One anonymous reader reported, “I saw a coyote at the intersection of Palm and SW Massachusetts (last Tuesday) morning (~6 am).” About that same time, also in North Admiral, Brenda reports a cat was killed in an attack that neighbors attributed to a coyote, though none was seen. That night, near 20th/Holden, Jon reported that he “heard a noise out front and went to look. I knew they were coyotes, maybe 3 to 4 that were attacking something in the bushes. It was loud and they moved to my neighbors’ driveway. I threw a chunk of 2×4 at them and they took off.”

Scaring them off is part of experts’ advice on how to encourage coyotes to keep their distance. Here’s the short version of state Department of Fish and Wildlife recommendations.