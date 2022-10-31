West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

UPDATE: Two people shot at Alki

October 31, 2022 10:15 pm
|      28 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

10:15 PM: Police and fire are headed to 62nd/Alki for a report that two people have been shot. Updates to come. No word yet on conditions or circumstances.

10:24 PM: They’ve told dispatch one victim was shot in the abdomen. K-9 is being used to search for a suspect or suspects.

(Photos and video by Christopher Boffoli)

10:28 PM: The victims are described as a “youth female and adult male,” both shot in the rump. No description of the shooter(s) so far.

10:39 PM: Commenters have mentioned hearing many gunshots – and now an officer has just radioed in that they found 10 shell casings. Meantime, at least one of the shooting victims is being taken to Harborview Medical Center. …

A moment later, the officer upped that to “18 casings, rifle rounds.” … Now a second medic unit is headed to Harborview.

10:47 PM: Though the initial scene was reported as 62nd/Alki, police are also finding casings at 61st/Alki, and noting that witnesses reported someone shooting from a vehicle as they left the scene.

11:11 PM: Police have just briefed media at the scene (we have two people there) – both victims are 37, a man and a woman, she was injured more seriously, and they were shot while walking. The vehicle involved is believed to have been an SUV but no other details. We’ll add the full briefing video when uploaded.

28 Replies to "UPDATE: Two people shot at Alki"

  • Odd son October 31, 2022 (10:17 pm)
    Just heard sirens, checked wsb.

  • Dan Keller October 31, 2022 (10:19 pm)
    Fire engines just past my apt on the corner of California Ave SW & SW Hanford.

  • A.G. October 31, 2022 (10:19 pm)
    So that explains the dozens of sirens flying down Admiral just now. Yikes. I hope everyone is ok.

  • A.G. October 31, 2022 (10:20 pm)
  • Dan Keller October 31, 2022 (10:22 pm)
  • Jason October 31, 2022 (10:24 pm)
    Heard about 10 consecutive gun shots a block in from Alki on 62nd

  • Kari R October 31, 2022 (10:26 pm)
    I heard the gunfire, a lot of shots were fired.  It sounded to me like two different guns.

  • S October 31, 2022 (10:26 pm)
    About 7-8 cop SUV’s screaming up Admiral with more screaming by.  3 ambulances, Medic, Firetruck. You could tell it was likely a bad crime incident. And more emergency vehicles. This is awful :(Couldn’t help but notice a batch of cars high tailing it down Harbor ave and out of west Seattle, hmmm

  • Don Brubeck October 31, 2022 (10:28 pm)
      10 SPD cars, 2 SFD engines, a ladder truck and two ambulances just passed by going toward Alki on Admiral Way.

  • Julian October 31, 2022 (10:29 pm)
    I heard 10-15 shots and then 2-3 in response. Just saw police form up and walk down 61st ave sw turn and head up towards 62nd.  That was crazy.

  • Mj October 31, 2022 (10:30 pm)
    I heard numerous sirens and figured something was going on.  Easy solution is to check the WSB for answers, thank you.

  • Cameron Monzon October 31, 2022 (10:30 pm)
    Seems like every cop, ambulance, and fire engine in the area is going down admiral heading towards the beach. They’ve all been flying down the hill for the last 15 minutes straight.  

  • tenlow October 31, 2022 (10:31 pm)
    I was on the beach drive side of 64th, heard 15 or so shots from two obviously different guns. Immediately started listening to the police scanner to confirm, then the sirens started. 

    • Kari R October 31, 2022 (10:49 pm)
      I heard the same thing.  Definitely sounded like two different guns.

  • Bo October 31, 2022 (10:32 pm)
    At least 10 police cars, 2 ambulances, one medic vehicle, and one firetruck have passed on Admiral Way.

  • Dml October 31, 2022 (10:33 pm)
    Tactical squad of 8+ ran down 61st ave  and turned west on alki

  • Alki resident October 31, 2022 (10:37 pm)
    100% reason why I hate Halloween 

    • Peter October 31, 2022 (10:50 pm)
      @alki residentis this a particularly bad year for gun shots on alki? I’ve lived here 6 months and it seems to happen pretty frequently, albeit not as many shots as tonight.

      • tenlow October 31, 2022 (11:03 pm)
        I’ve lived in the Alki area since October of 2015 (happy anniversary to me) and visited many times before that, pre covid I’d guess the average was 2 shootings a year, almost always during the summer. Sometimes there’d be a drug related shooting but that was always a private issue (not that it makes it any better) but at least not shooting with crowds around. So my memory is 2-3 per year *maximum*, someone else please correct me if I am wrong. 

  • Pete October 31, 2022 (10:37 pm)
    I don’t know how many bullets one gun holds, but that had to have been at least 12 and then another bunch after. I’m on 60th/stevens. I  saw a few revellers run for cover, they must’ve been absolutely terrified.I’m stunned the victims seem to have survived. That was crazy.

  • Cal October 31, 2022 (10:42 pm)
    Heard 10-15 of gunshots (2 different guns) and 90% sure a few stray bullets wizzed passed me, I could hear the whistling sound and was unsure of it at first but I am certain now.

  • Alki_Neighbor October 31, 2022 (10:45 pm)
    We also heard several shots from more than one gun–knew it was not fireworks since the dog did not react. Lots of police not long after. Oddly, we had been remarking earlier what a quiet Halloween night it had been…

  • Peter October 31, 2022 (10:47 pm)
    18 casings. It seemed to never end. How awful. Shame on the people responsible, at least it was late and not during the evening. This could’ve been even worse.

  • DarkKnight October 31, 2022 (10:53 pm)
    Is there a description of the vehicle mentioned in the 10:47 PM update?

  • S October 31, 2022 (10:54 pm)
    Ambulances and aid car heading out of West Seattle with sirens on, assuming with the shooting victims. Hope they both survive their injuries. Sad.

  • Alki Jaycee October 31, 2022 (10:57 pm)
    How terrifying! we usually walk our dog near there at night I’m so glad we decided to wait. I can’t imagine how scary it would’ve been to be out there with stray bullets flying past. Hopefully those two can help identify the suspect(s) or maybe businesses nearby with cameras can help provide any footage of the suspects vehicle. 

  • Chevron October 31, 2022 (10:57 pm)
    I herd about 10 gun shots at approximately 10:08 PM and then another 7-8 shots that sounded like it was from a different gun immediately after! I then herd a males voice shouting not to go down there because someone was shooting from a gray truck.

  • Darlene October 31, 2022 (11:12 pm)
    This kind of violence needs to end.  This is a neighborhood with lots of children on a night when children are out and about.  I hope the victims recover.   Very sad event for our neighborhood.  And hopefully cameras help catch these foolish gun slinging idiots before someone dies.

