UPDATE: Two people shot at Alki

10:15 PM: Police and fire are headed to 62nd/Alki for a report that two people have been shot. Updates to come. No word yet on conditions or circumstances.

10:24 PM: They’ve told dispatch one victim was shot in the abdomen. K-9 is being used to search for a suspect or suspects.

(Photos and video by Christopher Boffoli)

10:28 PM: The victims are described as a “youth female and adult male,” both shot in the rump. No description of the shooter(s) so far.

10:39 PM: Commenters have mentioned hearing many gunshots – and now an officer has just radioed in that they found 10 shell casings. Meantime, at least one of the shooting victims is being taken to Harborview Medical Center. …

A moment later, the officer upped that to “18 casings, rifle rounds.” … Now a second medic unit is headed to Harborview.

10:47 PM: Though the initial scene was reported as 62nd/Alki, police are also finding casings at 61st/Alki, and noting that witnesses reported someone shooting from a vehicle as they left the scene.

11:11 PM: Police have just briefed media at the scene (we have two people there) – both victims are 37, a man and a woman, she was injured more seriously, and they were shot while walking. The vehicle involved is believed to have been an SUV but no other details. We’ll add the full briefing video when uploaded.