UPDATE: Shooting victim reported at 28th/Andover

May 13, 2022 3:30 pm
3:30 PM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to the West Seattle Health Club vicinity after a report that a man “walked in and said he’d been shot.” They’re looking for a possible suspect in the area – we don’t have a description yet. Updates to come.

3:38 PM: Police continue looking for the shooter, while medics treat the victim, who is reported to have been shot in the back. No info yet on circumstances, though at least two people in the area tell us via Twitter that they heard shots.

3:45 PM: K9 teams are on the way to help with the search. One officer has said via radio that the shooting was “on the sidewalk.” They’re reviewing security video that shows someone “running westbound on Yancy.”

3:49 PM: Our crew has spoken with SFD at the scene. The victim is a man believed to be about 40. He has multiple gunshot wounds and is being taken to Harborview. Adding scene photos.

  • Alkiholic May 13, 2022 (3:42 pm)
    White male 20-30 5″10″ blue jeans, dark beard, bright color jacket or sweater, handgun right pocket, per the scanner.. Good response on SPD they were hauling down Avalon

  • WS RES May 13, 2022 (3:43 pm)
    dialed 911 literally as I heard the shots – I knew instantly that it was not just a car. White newer Chevy Malibu following a silver Jetta very close, and quickly going north on 26th within minutes of it happening. No idea if it is related.

