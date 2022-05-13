UPDATE: Shooting victim reported at 28th/Andover

3:30 PM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to the West Seattle Health Club vicinity after a report that a man “walked in and said he’d been shot.” They’re looking for a possible suspect in the area – we don’t have a description yet. Updates to come.

3:38 PM: Police continue looking for the shooter, while medics treat the victim, who is reported to have been shot in the back. No info yet on circumstances, though at least two people in the area tell us via Twitter that they heard shots.

3:45 PM: K9 teams are on the way to help with the search. One officer has said via radio that the shooting was “on the sidewalk.” They’re reviewing security video that shows someone “running westbound on Yancy.”

3:49 PM: Our crew has spoken with SFD at the scene. The victim is a man believed to be about 40. He has multiple gunshot wounds and is being taken to Harborview. Adding scene photos.