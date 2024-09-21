HAPPENING NOW: Lots of room for your unwanted stuff at Fauntleroy Church’s fall 2024 Recycle Roundup

After a morning rush, there’s plenty of capacity and no waiting at Fauntleroy Church‘s fall 2024 Recycle Roundup, continuing in the church lot until 3 pm.

The church’s Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet had a truck coming in for a pickup when we were there, so there’s no chance they’ll run out of room.

The service is free, but if you are able to make a monetary donation to support the effort, volunteers will gratefully accept it. Meantime, whatever you have – as long as it’s on the official list, just bring it down and drop it off – 1 Green Planet workers will take it off your hands.

The church is at 9140 California SW – here’s a map.