YOU CAN HELP: Be part of the international beach cleanup movement Saturday

(Beach cleanup in Alaska – photo courtesy Ocean Conservancy)

West Seattle already has a strong cleanup community (A Cleaner Alki is testament to that), and this Saturday an international cleanup effort, coast to coast and pole to pole, is leading an event here and inviting you to participate. From the announcement we received today:

Ocean Conservancy, a national environmental NGO headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with offices in Bellingham and other coastal cities across the country, is partnering with Puget Soundkeeper to bring its flagship International Coastal Cleanup® (ICC) event to Seattle. Volunteers are invited to join the world’s largest beach and waterway cleanup movement at Statue of Liberty Plaza at Alki Beach on September 21, 2024. Breakfast, lunch, and cleanup supplies will be provided. (Register here.)

“Over a garbage truck’s worth of plastics – much of it single-use – enters the ocean every minute, where they accumulate year after year,” said Ocean Conservancy’s Senior Director of Conservation Cleanups, Allison Schutes. “While it’s critical that we turn off the tap of plastics flowing into the environment through prevention measures, we also need to clean up what’s already out there. Every piece of plastic collected and recorded as part of the International Coastal Cleanup informs important research and advocacy and makes a tangible difference for our ocean and the creatures that call it home.”

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Ocean Conservancy on this flagship cleanup at one of the most iconic beaches in the Pacific Northwest,” said Sean Dixon, Executive Director of Puget Soundkeeper, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024. “This year’s event will bring families, neighbors, activists, and community champions out to help safeguard this vital ecosystem. Plastics in our environment are superhighways transporting toxic chemicals into the food web and, especially during salmon migrations, are a literal poison pill for our already endangered and threatened fisheries. Every little piece of trash collected helps save a salmon.”

Partners in Washington state have been participating in Ocean Conservancy’s ICC for 36 years. Since 2019, in the Puget Sound area alone, nearly 9,000 volunteers have removed close to 200,000 individual pieces of trash, weighing a whopping 75,000 pounds. Meanwhile, Washington state has been at the forefront of plastics policy. The state has banned plastic foam foodware, including clamshell containers, plates and cups, as well as single-use foam coolers and packing peanuts; and last year, Governor Jay Inslee signed into law legislation designed to reduce single-use water bottles, other plastic packaging, and plastic foam docks. …

Globally, since the first ICC in 1986, over 18 million volunteers have joined local cleanup efforts big and small to remove over 385 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways, making it the largest beach and waterway cleanup in the world. At last year’s ICC, over 486,000 volunteers collected nearly 8 million pounds of trash globally, including nearly 2 million cigarette butts, over 1.3 million beverage bottles, and over 850,000 bottle caps. Ocean Conservancy is expecting an even larger turnout in 2024.

Every year, more than 11 million metric tons of plastic waste are estimated to enter the ocean, impacting more than 1,300 species of marine life, including seabirds, sea turtles and marine mammals. Plastics never fully breakdown in the environment and instead, break into smaller and smaller pieces called microplastics. Microplastics are being found everywhere scientists look, from the depths of the Mariana trench to mountain tops, and even our dinner tables, showing up in proteins, salt, and even drinking water.