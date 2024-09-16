FOOD BIZNOTE: Burbs Burgers’ West Seattle expansion site revealed

The man who revived the once-hot smash-burger joint Burbs Burgers has revealed his West Seattle expansion site. Three weeks ago, in a restaurant-opening roundup, The Seattle Times noted Bersain Gutierrez‘s revival of Burbs and mentioned in passing that he expected to soon expand to West Seattle. We’ve been working since then to find out where – many readers emailed us to ask – and just talked with Gutierrez tonight. He is a former Burbs employee who bought the brand to bring it back. Similar to his first revived Burbs Burgers, which shares space with Last Call in Frelard, he says this one will share space too – with Ounces in North Delridge (3803 Delridge Way SW), which has long offered food from a rotation of trucks. Gutierrez says Burbs will take over the Ounces truck space. hopefully in just a few weeks if permitting goes well.

Why West Seattle? Turns out he’s a WS resident! If you’re not familiar with the Burbs backstory, it was founded in 2020 by Josh Henderson of Skillet (etc.) fame, and had five locations before he closed them all earlier this year. (If you’re not familiar with smash burgers, here’s an explanation. We asked Gutierrez about his most popular burger. “Definitely the Special,” which includes onions, cheese, secret sauce, lettuce, and pickles, on a potato bun. The Burbs fried-chicken sandwich comes in second. He says they’ll have some “free food” events before opening, so watch for word of that. He’s “super excited” to be able to cook up Burbs Burgers in his own neighborhood and expects to operate seven days a week.