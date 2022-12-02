West Seattle, Washington

Eviction notice posted at Pegasus Pizza on Alki

December 2, 2022 12:37 pm
7 COMMENTS
That’s the notice that was posted this morning on the door of Pegasus Pizza (2768 Alki SW); we went there after a reader tip. The doors were chained and locked.

Court records indicate an “unlawful detainer” (eviction) case was filed against the business in July, and that the eviction order followed a hearing and ruling on November 16. According to case documents, the restaurant was ordered to pay its landlord, Alki 37 LLC, more than $146,000. We are working to reach Pegasus’s owners for comment. They moved into this building 15 years ago from a different location on the same block; the space underwent changes six years ago.

7 Replies to "Eviction notice posted at Pegasus Pizza on Alki"

  • Pietro December 2, 2022 (1:02 pm)
    All the pizza haters seem to be winning this week.

  • Jim December 2, 2022 (1:04 pm)
    Well that’s interesting 

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy December 2, 2022 (1:12 pm)
    Two different pizza places likely closed permanently announced this week.  The person who puts up all those signs saying we need another pizza place on closed businesses (I’ve always assumed sarcastically) might be happy.  I am sort of bummed about Pegasus I actually wanted to try it.

  • Rhonda December 2, 2022 (1:12 pm)
    Oops.

  • Cid December 2, 2022 (1:14 pm)
    Spiro’s and now Pegasus? Those are my two favorites. 

  • dzag December 2, 2022 (1:18 pm)
    This is sad news and the unfortunate reality of today’s economy. I hope the landlord will work something out with them as if a GREAT place like Pegasus is struggling then sadly the building could remain vacant for a very long time. Sometimes a fair revenue for a property is better than no revenue especially with a looming recession that seems more obvious with this news 

  • Buddy December 2, 2022 (1:33 pm)
    First Spiro’s is leaving and now Pegasus pizza. No more good pizza to eat in West Seattle that my stomach is able to handle.   I guess that the workers better run to the unemployment office to get in line fast! The last time I ate there was many years before Covid and it was so flipping cold inside it was unpleasant! I preferred their original location.

