West Seattle, Washington

18 Sunday

56℉

BULLETIN: The West Seattle Bridge is open again, after 2 1/2 years

September 17, 2022 9:13 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

9:13 PM: It’s official. Cars just started heading eastbound from the 35th entrance. More to come…

9:23 PM: Thanks to Laurel at Ounces (which is having a big reopening party tomorrow) for sending that video of the last barricade being removed at the Delridge entrance, and the worker declaring, “The West Seattle Bridge is open!”

9:30 PM: Here’s the official SDOT announcement. Key points to remember:
-Restrictions on the low bridge are now ALL lifted
-Buses don’t return to the high bridge until Monday

9 Replies to "BULLETIN: The West Seattle Bridge is open again, after 2 1/2 years"

  • hooray! September 17, 2022 (9:23 pm)
    Reply

    WSB! Thank you for all you’ve done for WS these long 2 1/2 years!

  • CJ September 17, 2022 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Wow. 

  • Matt P September 17, 2022 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Sad that we had to move away due to the bridge being closed (my wife works on the East side and had a decent commute before it closed), but glad that it’s now open, so we can visit more easily!

  • Tim McMonigle September 17, 2022 (9:31 pm)
    Reply

    We went down to watch and ended up being the first car to go over.  Video’d it…weird with no cars.  A bit dusty, but clean and glorious!

  • Derek September 17, 2022 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    WOOT!

  • WS98 September 17, 2022 (9:33 pm)
    Reply

    Yahooo!!! Are those fireworks I hear right now celebrating the bridge opening?

  • MG September 17, 2022 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    So happy!  Does anyone hear what sounds like fireworks?  I’m assuming it’s cars driving over expansion joints. I don’t remember this before but it’s been so long who knows. Hi Frank!

  • Margaret September 17, 2022 (9:37 pm)
    Reply

    Is the Fireworks off of Alki to celebrate – or is that something else?  It’s been going on quite a while!

  • Amanda September 17, 2022 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    We definitely heard the celebration honking as people started using the bridge. So happy for this day!

