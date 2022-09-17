BULLETIN: The West Seattle Bridge is open again, after 2 1/2 years

9:13 PM: It’s official. Cars just started heading eastbound from the 35th entrance. More to come…

9:23 PM: Thanks to Laurel at Ounces (which is having a big reopening party tomorrow) for sending that video of the last barricade being removed at the Delridge entrance, and the worker declaring, “The West Seattle Bridge is open!”

9:30 PM: Here’s the official SDOT announcement. Key points to remember:

-Restrictions on the low bridge are now ALL lifted

-Buses don’t return to the high bridge until Monday