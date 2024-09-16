FOLLOWUP: Two more all-way-stop intersections planned by ex-Schmitz Park Elementary

(WSB photo, looking south at 49th/Hinds)

Last Thursday, thanks to a reader tip, we reported on a new all-way-stop intersection at 49th/Spokane, near the former Schmitz Park Elementary (current temporary home to Alki Elementary), and promised to follow up with SDOT to find out if anything else is planned in the area. Today we got the reply – three intersections in all:

We’re adding all-way stops and painting all legs of the crosswalks at the following three intersections around Schmitz Park Elementary School: 50th Ave SW & SW Spokane St

49th Ave SW & SW Spokane St

49th Ave SW & SW Hinds St

We went to see if the other two had been installed yet. Short answer, no – 49th/Hinds currently has one crosswalk and east-west stop signs but not north/south; 50th/Spokane, right by the campus, is a “T” intersection that has one crosswalk. No installation date for the rest of the work was provided. This is one of the current Safe Routes to School projects, which have also included new stops and speed cushions by Gatewood Elementary.