2018 LOOKBACK: This year’s most-commented-on WSB stories

With just hours remaining in 2018, here’s this year’s edition of our one traditional year-in-review story – the year’s 10 most-commented-on WSB stories. Again this year, there are 11 on the list, with a tie along the way:

#10 – ANTI-SEMITIC VANDALISM IN SUNRISE HEIGHTS

November 26, 2018 – 138 comments

Anti-Semitic slurs painted behind Sunrise Heights homes drew regional attention, and a support rally in The Junction a week later. No arrest reported so far.

#9 – DEADLY STABBING ON ALKI AVENUE

June 2, 2018 – 140 comments

22-year-old Jonathan Pecina was stabbed to death near Anchor/Luna Park. No arrest reported so far.

#8 – HEAD TAX

May 14, 2018 – 141 comments

This story looked at the “head tax” passed by the City Council – which later repealed it.

#7 – NOVEMBER POWER OUTAGE

November 30, 2018 – 145 comments

This outage affected about 3,000 West Seattle homes and businesses for an hour and a half.

#6 – TEEN CHARGED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT HIGH POINT BUS STOP

August 15, 2018 – 157 comments

16-year-old Loyan Ahmed was charged with murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Taylor Fehlen at the bus stop on the northwest corner of 35th/Morgan. He remains in jail.

#5 – DEADLY SHOOTING AT WEST SEATTLE STADIUM

May 8, 2018 – 166 comments

44-year-old Lorenzo Marr was shot and killed during a youth track meet at the stadium. No arrest reported so far.

#4 (tie) – “ALL WEST SEATTLE TEAM” WORKING ON JUNCTION PROJECT

February 26, 2018 – 170 comments

In February, we broke the news of this project that will include apartments as well as a new home for Husky Deli.

#4 (tie) – 1 DEAD, 2-ALARM HOUSE FIRE AFTER SWAT RESPONSE FOR EVICTION

May 11, 2018 – 170 comments

After a King County Sheriff’s Office team arrived to evict 51-year-old David Severtson from a house his family owned at 42nd/Findlay, he set it on fire and killed himself.

#3 – MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL THREAT

April 27, 2018 – 174 comments

Madison MS sheltered in place for part of the day after word of a threat made by a student.

#2 – WHAT ELEVATED LIGHT RAIL MIGHT LOOK LIKE IN WEST SEATTLE

January 11, 2018 – 176 comments

Sound Transit had provided only numbers; “Avalon Tom” provided unofficial visualizations.

#1 – DECEMBER WINDSTORM/POWER OUTAGE

December 14, 2018 – 228 comments

Almost 10,000 homes/businesses in West Seattle lost power in a windstorm with ~50 mph gusts.

