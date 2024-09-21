WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen bicycles – blue Cannondale, green RadRunner 3

Two readers emailed this afternoon about bicycle thefts:
BLUE CANNONDALE: Reported by Alyssa:
STOLEN FROM 42nd AND GRAHAM – BLUE CANNONDALE gravel bike with PINK pedals
I believe sometime last night 9/20 or this morning 9/21 someone came into my gated yard and took my Cannondale, BLUE bike with PINK pedals. This would have been obstructed from view from the road and someone would have been having to look through my wood fence to see it. I had set it out for a bike ride today with my son. I’m devastated – I know it’s just a bike, but it’s one of my favorite activities to share with my son.
Please be on the lookout! It’s a unique-looking bike. I’m a single mom and can’t afford to replace it at this time.
Police report [temporary] no. T00011594
Or text/call me at 425-623-7903 if seen!
GREEN RADRUNNER3: Jacob says he was at home when someone stole his e-bike from his garage in Fauntleroy earlier this afternoon:
Wanted to give a heads-up that on 9/21 @ 1:30 pm, a lady walked by our home (in the 4000 block of) SW Director, hopped in our green RadRunner 3 e-bike and headed toward the ferry. My neighbor watched it all happen, jumped in the car to chase, but she was gone. I notified the police as the bike was worth ~$2k. This was broad daylight, on Barton street. Garage was open from doing yard work and we were home and in/out of house. Only knew because my neighbor saw it happen.
We’ll add the police report when we get it.
