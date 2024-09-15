WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating two Delridge armed robberies

Police are investigating two armed robberies reported in Delridge minutes apart in the past half-hour – whether they’re related is not yet clear. Here’s the early information via police radio – the first one was a street robbery near Delridge/Findlay; the robber is described as Black, male, late teens, braces, black beanie, Nike jacket, dark shoes. The second one was reported to have happened at the Delridge/Andover Subway shop, with two robbers, described as Black, male, 20s, 6′, thin, both in black masks, one with a black hoodie, one in a red hoodie. A K-9 team is joining at least one of the searches, so people in the area will be hearing some “siren trips” (a required warning). If you have any information, call 911.
