HAPPENING NOW: Behind-the-scenes views at West Seattle Art Tour 2024

Until 5 pm, you can visit any or all of 14 West Seattle places where art is made and/or shown. The West Seattle Art Tour is a much-more behind-the-scenes experience than the monthly West Seattle Art Walk. We’re just back from one stop – we went to Gatewood to see the artists featured today at The Building (4316 SW Othello), a former church school converted into artist studios:

Upstairs, you’ll find Rebecca Woodhouse, who’s had a studio at The Building for almost three years. You can also talk with Nichole DeMent, a mixed-media-encaustic artist who’s been creating there for 10+ years, and Stephen Rock, who works in “a variety of processes”:

With more than 50 artists participating at the 14 Art Tour stops, some are hosting visiting artists as well as resident artists. At The Building, Kelly Marshall – a mixed-media painter from Queen Anne – is visiting today:

Throughout The Building, there’s art on the walls and along the stairways, making it a great stop for wandering (the upstairs west-facing windows have Puget Sound views, too). But the 13 other stops have their charms – we chose this one for proximity to HQ, but as the map shows, you have options from Admiral to Roxhill. Find maps and the artist list here; the free Art Tour continues until 5 pm today.