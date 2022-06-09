West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: West Seattle Bridge reopening expected in September, SDOT announces

June 9, 2022 4:01 pm
 West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

4:12 PM: Just announced by SDOT: The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen in September. From the written version of the announcement made during the Community Task Force meeting:

We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of September 12. Sharing that today is a relief since our focus has always been on safely getting everyone back on the bridge ASAP. It’s been hard having to wait for this update, but we did need to get through the concrete work to understand exactly where we were schedule-wise. Thank you for being so patient, Seattle,” SDOT Program Manager Heather Marx said.

The disruptions caused by the regional concrete strike have had an ongoing impact on the project schedule. SDOT’s construction contractor originally planned to begin pouring concrete at the beginning of the year, but ultimately had to wait until mid-April to start pouring the structural concrete, which is essential to strengthening the bridge. Today’s announced schedule shift is about equal in length to the extra time spent waiting for concrete to arrive.

During the concrete strike, SDOT adjusted the sequence of work activities to minimize delays and keep the project moving forward in other ways. Crews never stopped working to repair and strengthen the bridge, and continued working on epoxy injections and carbon fiber wrapping during the wait for concrete.

Specialized structural concrete is an essential part of the plan to strengthen the bridge. Crews finished pouring structural concrete on May 26, 2022 and it takes 28 days for the concrete to fully harden and become strong enough to hold the 20 million pounds of force associated with the new post-tensioning system. Crews are currently in the process of installing ducts and threading steel cables through the concrete blocks, but must wait for the concrete to finish hardening before they can tighten these cables to strengthen the bridge and prevent future cracking.

Since the final structural concrete pour was completed, SDOT has worked with the construction contractor to finalize the sequence of the remaining work. SDOT will continue to hold its construction contractor accountable to meet their updated timeframe. Remaining repairs for completion of the project require challenging and complex work. SDOT released a tentative schedule today in the interest of transparency, and stressed that a project of this scale may still encounter additional unforeseen challenges outside the City’s control. SDOT will continue to provide ongoing construction updates and notify the public if the schedule changes. …

Final repairs to the bridge include three key repair procedures: epoxy injections to fill cracks, carbon-fiber wrapping to add strength, and post-tensioning with steel cables to compress the concrete.

After the post-tensioning is complete, crews will complete a final round of epoxy crack injections and carbon-fiber wrapping. They will also complete other work to prepare the bridge for reopening to traffic. This work includes replacing expansion joints, restoring the road by closing crew access holes, replacing overhead signs, replacing concrete panels east of 35th Ave SW, installing a concrete overlay on the Fauntleroy Expressway, and removing detours and adjusting traffic signals in West Seattle.

If this timeline holds, the bridge will reopen after 2 1/2 years of closure, dating back to its shutdown – with only a few hours of advance notice to the public – on March 23, 2020. Three weeks later, SDOT warned the bridge wouldn’t reopen before 2022. Seven months after that, then-Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her decision to proceed with repairing rather than replacing the bridge. Stabilization work had already been done; one year after the mayor’s announcement, “final repairs” began.

Below, our continuing coverage of the Community Task Force meeting at which today’s announcement was made:

4:01 PM, MEETING BEGINS: Two years and two and a half months after the West Seattle Bridge‘s emergency closure began, its end may finally be in sight. We’re expecting news of a reopening date during the Community Task Force meeting that’s just under way – we’ll be chronicling the meeting live below this video window you can use to watch:

The meeting began with a mention of two traffic deaths in West Seattle and SODO last month. Task Force co-chair Greg Nickels then offered reflections, and thanks, noting it’s been two years since then-Mayor Jenny Durkan convened the advisory group. He talked about the group’s advocacy for ensuring people in need of life-saving medical treatment could use the low bridge – noting he and his wife Sharon Nickels needed that as she underwent months of cancer treatment.

SDOT interim director Kristen Simpson also offered gratitude to the CTF members.

4:11 PM: Bridge program director Heather Marx says the bridge will is expected to reopen “the week of September 12th.” We’ve now added the written announcement above, but will continue chronicling the meeting here. She says “structural concrete curing,” epoxy injection, carbon-fiber wrapping, post-tensioning, and other work remains. “A precise date” is expected with one month’s notice, Marx says. She warns there are still risks to even that schedule.

4:17 PM: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold asks if there’s any way the bridge could open sooner – like, before school starts. Marx says the bridge crews “are already working 60 hours a week” so adding to that isn’t feasible, but they’re looking at other options. How’s the falcon nest doing? asks CTF member Deb Barker. Fine, says Marx.

Next, CTF member Dan Austin says he’s astonished (not in a good way) by the September date. Marx tries to explain that the delay, saying, “When I heard September, my heart sank.”

4:28 PM: CTF member Anne Higuera says this would still be in the third quarter, and she’s OK with that. Marx warns that “schedules are malleable” and “this might still be something of a roller-coaster in the next few months.” Then she goes into a recap of what’s been done so far and what’s yet to be done.

4:38 PM: Now on to the low bridge, which also has repair work planned. Some closures are anticipated, no dates yet. Marx also reiterated that low-bridge restrictions will be lifted once the high bridge reopens. She also discussed the sequencing of testing and finishing touches at the end of the process. “The bridge you’re getting back is going to be better,” she insisted. … What kind of monitoring is planned in the future? she was asked. “The bridge is (now) all wired up,” Marx noted, adding “it’s a little more expensive taking care of a repaired bridge than a new bridge” – more repainting will be needed, because some of the repair components are UV-sensitive, for example. That’ll require financial support for more bridge maintenance, it was noted.

4:51 PM: Co-chair Nickels notes that this remains the last scheduled meeting of the CTF, though the bridge won’t be reopening for (at least) three months – unless something major happens. He mentions there’ll be some kind of ribboncutting before it reopens (that would be separate from the celebration that a community coalition’s been planning). Co-chair Paulina López offers her reflections too, asking CTF members to share their thoughts on how their part of the process has gone.

5:06 PM: What ensued was more a round of thanks and acknowledgments, and now the meeting is over. Bottom line again: SDOT does not expect the bridge to reopen before “the week of September 12th.”

39 Replies to "VIDEO: West Seattle Bridge reopening expected in September, SDOT announces"

  • CarDriver June 9, 2022 (4:17 pm)
    Week of September12th………..Bet that gets slid if SDOT has their way.

  • Matty June 9, 2022 (4:17 pm)
    TOTAL FAILURE

  • Revilo June 9, 2022 (4:21 pm)
    Lame.  Thanks for all the previous info setting us up for mid-summer opening.

    • DC June 9, 2022 (4:56 pm)
      I’ve defended the cities use of mid-2022 as meaning anytime in the middle third of the year. But September is officially NOT mid-2022. They missed the mark here. 

  • miws June 9, 2022 (4:22 pm)
    Uh…oh…

  • Beanie June 9, 2022 (4:23 pm)
    “Thank you for being so patient” made me laugh out loud. We haven’t been patient. We had no choice.

  • Ann Adachi June 9, 2022 (4:24 pm)
    Thanks for this exciting news West Seattle Blog! I was hoping it would be this summer but hey, not gonna complain because at least now we have a date. Let the party begin! 

    • Buttercup June 9, 2022 (4:39 pm)
      Thank you Anne for your positive attitude. So nice to hear that someone else can think with good thoughts rather than complaining and bitching all the time. At least we have a bridge and we know that it is getting fixed rather than living in countries that don’t have roadscall bridges that are accessible

  • DJ Allyn June 9, 2022 (4:25 pm)
    What you missed in the wording is that the EARLIEST they plan on opening the bridge back up is in mid-September.  It could be two months after that — they don’t know.This is utterly ridiculous.  There is absolutely NO reason they couldn’t reopen the bridge to limited, metered traffic.Let’s also NEVER forget how we got here, with a city council and SDOT that was more concerned about building bike lanes and creating ‘safe places’ to play instead of spending the BILLION they spent on bike lanes towards actually inspecting and maintaining the existing transportation infrastructures.

    • WSB June 9, 2022 (4:32 pm)
      No, I didn’t “miss” anything. There are many ways I could have worded the headline, like “bridge won’t reopen before September.” They said, in writing, they “expect” it to reopen in September. (See the directly quoted news release.) So for now, that’s the bottom line. For now.

    • Dan h June 9, 2022 (4:33 pm)
      Are you an engineer? How do you know there’s no reason they couldn’t open it? What are your qualifications. 

      • CarDriver June 9, 2022 (4:42 pm)
        Dan H. Are YOU an engineer? Tell us why the delay is justified.

    • CJ June 9, 2022 (5:04 pm)
      OMG this take on the situation is a laugh-out-loud level of ridiculous. Did you really just try to criticize Seattle for having bike lanes and places where people can play safely? You’re living in a whole different and pretty unpleasant sounding reality, DJ. Let’s be grateful we have bikes and playgrounds and also a bridge that isn’t going to fall down.

  • Mary Ann & Larry Heeren June 9, 2022 (4:26 pm)
    This Sept. 12th date is a VERY big disappointment.  The news until today has remained “Mid Year”!  We do not like this announcement without prior warning.Mary Ann and Larry Heeren, North Admiral

  • PP4Life June 9, 2022 (4:29 pm)
    Ugh, trying to remain optimistic is darn near impossible with this city. Two months longer than what we’ve been told. So tired of feeling like a prisoner on this island in my free time. 

  • Cs June 9, 2022 (4:36 pm)
    Find it funny that Heather Marx is saying she is one of us and feels the pain even though it clearly shows she is not even in west Seattle from her video as it is down pouring outside and she looks like she is just near the woods without any rain in view.

    • WSB June 9, 2022 (4:44 pm)
      She said just before the meeting that she and her family are on a long-scheduled vacation. She apparently didn’t expect it to still be closed by now, either.

      • Cs June 9, 2022 (4:52 pm)
        I missed that. Thanks.

  • CarDriver June 9, 2022 (4:36 pm)
    SDOT. S:slow D:delay O:obstruct T:trustless.

  • #2024Hopeful June 9, 2022 (4:37 pm)
    Ahaha, it’s been 2.5 years and ya’ll upset about another couple of months. I’m looking forward to it opening in 2023. 

    • Elton June 9, 2022 (5:06 pm)
      +1 to this XDPretty much the expected response from folks though – any date that is not tomorrow was bound to be met with backlash. Remember that before this announcement we had no real timeline update after the concrete strike. I, for one, am grateful this is the extent of the slippage amount given how long the concrete strike went on for and delayed things. But let’s see if they adhere to the Sep date now….   To everyone upset it wasn’t the literal middle of summer: the language I always saw was “mid-year”, which in my mind was a weasel word to begin with. The middle of the year is practically any time between March and November. If they meant mid-summer they would’ve said “Summer 2022”.

  • Amy June 9, 2022 (4:43 pm)
    Not thrilled with it being September, but thinking the concrete strike wouldn’t change the ‘mid year’ opening was foolish. I’m glad they falcons are being still doing okay as well. 

  • River June 9, 2022 (4:44 pm)
    Anyone surprised by this?  If so I have a bridge I’d like to sell you.

  • Mj June 9, 2022 (4:46 pm)
    This is total BS, traffic is already terrible and another summer of not being able to do afternoon hikes, without devoting a whole day, really sucks.

  • GDub June 9, 2022 (4:47 pm)
    How do we know that date is firm and that they’re not just stringing us along?

  • Janelle June 9, 2022 (4:47 pm)
    I’m excited there’s a date! It’ll be great to have it open before the weather starts getting worse again — if the weather ever actually gets better first… :) I haven’t been following the news on this too much, does anyone know if the city is planning any sort of opening event or fun run? I loved doing the Tunnel to Viaduct run – one last chance to run on the viaduct before they tore it down and got a chance to run through the tunnel before opening! It would be awesome if we got a chance to run the repaired bridge as well!

    • WSB June 9, 2022 (5:02 pm)
      A community coalition is planning a reopening event that at last word will include a “fun run.” Now that there’s a potential ballpark date for reopening, you’ll likely hear more about the plan – TR

  • Um, No! June 9, 2022 (4:48 pm)
    I mean, did anyone really and truly think it was going to happen by mid year based on the complete incompetence to date?  I’ll be absolutely shocked if it opens before 2023. What has this city ever done to give you any hope this won’t be delayed and delayed again And, before someone questions me saying the city, whatever.  County, City, WSDOT,  who cares at this point.   And before someone smugly asks,  no I’m not an engineer.  And no, not a Trump supporter.  And, I’m for less Bikes lanes. Deal with it. 

  • J June 9, 2022 (4:48 pm)
    I want to cry.

  • Sasquatch June 9, 2022 (4:53 pm)
    disappointing to say the least. really puts a damper on enjoying what the rest of Seattle has to offer for fun this summer. 

  • HL June 9, 2022 (4:55 pm)
    It’s nice to have a target, and appreciate all the hard work that has gone into this effort. The September timing wasn’t surprising given some of the challenges that happened over the last 2yrs.

  • Thd3 June 9, 2022 (4:57 pm)
    Absolutely insane – get this bridge open – Sept is NUTS! If I see a kiddie parade or bike ride instead of a day that a car can get on that thing – I will lose my marbles 

  • jack June 9, 2022 (4:59 pm)
    Is that a light I see on the other side of the Bridge?

  • WS Guy June 9, 2022 (5:00 pm)
    Abject failure by SDOT and city leadership.  Was anyone fired over this?

  • NN June 9, 2022 (5:04 pm)
    The communications from the city have gone out of their way to stress that work never stopped during the schedule interruption caused by the concrete strike, mentioning they were able to reorder tasks in order to keep working. I had the impression this was to mitigate the effect of the delay by accomplishing things now that were originally scheduled for after the concrete completion, yet the communication today notes the extension of the schedule is roughly equivalent to the period of the delay. Is there any information on whether time was saved by doing other tasks during the concrete delay? 

  • KT June 9, 2022 (5:05 pm)
    This has been a mess from the beginning. They watched it crumble had no plan in place and seem to be reactive when we elect them to be proactive. I’d like to see an investigation into SDOT malfeasance. September is a goal. It could even be longer. This country used to be able to build new bridges in less time. What an epic failure on the part of our local government. 

  • GDub June 9, 2022 (5:06 pm)
    What assurances do we have that they won’t just punt it another three months when the time comes? If they’ve been working on everything else while waiting for the concrete what accounts for the 2.5 month delay? Doesn’t that mean they could have announced the delay two months ago?

  • stupidinseattle June 9, 2022 (5:08 pm)
    Total incompetence by SDOT and our city elected officials led to this bridge being shut down suddenly and without warning.  Total incompetence continues for two-and-a-half years from a city government that is incapable of managing the repairs.  And that felt no compulsion to expedite placing a large and critical piece of highway infrastructure back into service.  Vote accordingly in November.  And keep your party.

