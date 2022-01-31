BIZNOTE: West 5 closing after 19 years

Thanks to the many people who emailed and texted about this: West 5, the beloved restaurant/bar in the West Seattle Junction, is closing after 19 years. From the email West 5 sent out at midday today:

Last Call

Closing Saturday, February 12th

Until then: Mon-Sat 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Fixtures & Auction Preview 2/13 Fruit Cocktail Collectables

Thank you, West Seattle

The uncomplicated story is, we lost our lease and after eighteen years we must say farewell to the old Speedway and Hobby Shop on California Avenue. Covid and omicron brought haste to our closure and sadly took away options for future revival. Thank you West Seattle, and beyond, for your support of this modest venture. It’s been a ride.

Looking Back

West 5 Opened as a “Non Smoking Cocktail Lounge”, the first of its kind in Seattle, Feb 8th 2003.

Our only televised event was West Seattle Little League’s appearance in the 2018 LL World Series Regionals.

Since opening, we’ve served up (give or take) 24,738 Mai Tais, 31,968 orders of Mac N Cheese and 17,298 BLTs.

Through the years we’ve tried to remain true, through trend and folly, as a “great place to meet,” a quaint conceit, badly bruised by two years of unpredictability.

Thank you for gathering under our crown to create and provide memories.

Great Neighbors and Partners

We are thankful for our deep community partnerships: WS Senior Center, WS Food Bank & Helpline, Chamber, Historical Society, ArtsWest, our local schools and many others. Thank you for continuing to make WS special.

And to our five-star peers in the WS indie restaurant community – you know who you are – thank you. Keep serving it up and signing those checks. The end to perpetual pivot is right around the corner.