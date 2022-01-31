West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: West 5 closing after 19 years

January 31, 2022 1:34 pm
Thanks to the many people who emailed and texted about this: West 5, the beloved restaurant/bar in the West Seattle Junction, is closing after 19 years. From the email West 5 sent out at midday today:

Last Call
Closing Saturday, February 12th

Until then: Mon-Sat 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Fixtures & Auction Preview 2/13 Fruit Cocktail Collectables

Thank you, West Seattle
The uncomplicated story is, we lost our lease and after eighteen years we must say farewell to the old Speedway and Hobby Shop on California Avenue. Covid and omicron brought haste to our closure and sadly took away options for future revival. Thank you West Seattle, and beyond, for your support of this modest venture. It’s been a ride.

Looking Back
West 5 Opened as a “Non Smoking Cocktail Lounge”, the first of its kind in Seattle, Feb 8th 2003.

Our only televised event was West Seattle Little League’s appearance in the 2018 LL World Series Regionals.

Since opening, we’ve served up (give or take) 24,738 Mai Tais, 31,968 orders of Mac N Cheese and 17,298 BLTs.

Through the years we’ve tried to remain true, through trend and folly, as a “great place to meet,” a quaint conceit, badly bruised by two years of unpredictability.

Thank you for gathering under our crown to create and provide memories.

Great Neighbors and Partners
We are thankful for our deep community partnerships: WS Senior Center, WS Food Bank & Helpline, Chamber, Historical Society, ArtsWest, our local schools and many others. Thank you for continuing to make WS special.

And to our five-star peers in the WS indie restaurant community – you know who you are – thank you. Keep serving it up and signing those checks. The end to perpetual pivot is right around the corner.

The email goes on to thank current and past employees, and then continues:

Souvenirs
We have some fun old and new school stuff to sell off. Much of it will be available via Online Order as well as in-store starting 1/31. You will see a few blasts from the past, get ‘em while they last.

Grab a tee shirt or two when you’re in for that final Mai Tai or picking up a To Go order of Mac N Cheese. We could really use the revenue (hint, all tips go to employees).

Memories, Tall Tales, Lost & Found
Got something to say? We’ll do it old-school. Here’s a place to drop a memory, share a story or settle a score. We may or may not reply, connect you to that “I Saw You” crush from 2005, or find a way to stitch together a storybook. But not a podcast, we promise. Never a podcast.

WEST 5 Memory Hotline
206-525-1511
(recorded messages only)

West 5 was founded by West Seattle natives Dave Montoure and Dean Overton. We featured some of the backstory in this 2011 report about the establishment’s 8th anniversary.

22 Replies to "BIZNOTE: West 5 closing after 19 years"

  • Terry January 31, 2022 (1:45 pm)
    Huge loss for the neighborhood.  Really sad news to get this morning Thanks for the great times! Love Terry

  • James January 31, 2022 (1:54 pm)
    NO!!!!! This is TERRIBLE news. Wow. Come on can we help??? What was the problem with the lease???

  • HTB January 31, 2022 (1:56 pm)
    What does that mean “lost their lease?” Does that mean there is a replacement lined up? I would think you would not kick a longtime tenant out otherwise?

    • WSB January 31, 2022 (2:02 pm)
      There is nothing on file for the address; we’re attempting to contact the property owner to ask about the future of the space. – TR

  • pelicans January 31, 2022 (1:57 pm)
    Oh no!! My favorite restaurant! The first and only one I’ve gone to these last two years. After isolating from everyone, I dared to venture out to a public place with you and a meatloaf sandwich. Isn’t there some way to stay open? Crowdfunding? I will be first in line to donate!  Please!!

  • Annaeileen January 31, 2022 (1:58 pm)
    Oh no! I am so sad they have to close. They have the best BLT around.  With my fav sushi closing across the street (Kamei), I am sad for us all.  Best wishes for your next endeavor. 

  • pelicans January 31, 2022 (2:03 pm)
    Can’t we do do something to help??

  • HTB January 31, 2022 (2:06 pm)
    Difficult to understand the thought process. It seems that a lot of restaurants “lost their lease” but then the property sits vacant. Don’t understand the logic there.

  • Westie January 31, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    So…  the junction will soon be expensive restaurants housed on the ground floor of condos. Hard pass. 

  • WS Foodie January 31, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    There have been several closings lately but this one was a gut punch. West 5 has been a mainstay the entire 17 years we’ve lived in West Seattle.   I’m so sad for the owners, staff, and our community.  

  • blackcascades January 31, 2022 (2:11 pm)
    Go fund me? Other crowdsourcing? This is terrible news. How can we help?I’ve spent a lot of time here over the last few years, I can’t imagine a West Seattle without West 5!!

  • 935 January 31, 2022 (2:14 pm)
    We will miss them. The to go mai tais certainly saved us at the beginning of COVID.

    From one We5 to another :-(

  • Kravitz January 31, 2022 (2:16 pm)
    West 5 is quintessential West Seattle. This is a huge loss for the hood, and now I need to plan at least 3 different eating outings here so I can have  macaroni and cheese,  a BLT, and Reuben… not to mention cocktails. You all will be missed dearly. 

  • Bruce January 31, 2022 (2:19 pm)
    This is horrible news! Dave Moncure and West5 have been one of the greatest examples of “Community” in recent West Seattle history! Supporting and serving in leadership roles in The Junction and all of WS, donations to school auctions, fund raising efforts and being one of the ’sparks’ that make this peninsula home. I feel the need for a MaiTai!

  • Dee January 31, 2022 (2:23 pm)
    Best chopped salad ANYWHERE, hands down! This is very sad.

  • TLC January 31, 2022 (2:25 pm)
    I am just joining in to say how terribly sad I am to lose West 5. You will be missed more than you know, and your mac and cheese was ALWAYS the best. Good luck in your future. 

  • Chad January 31, 2022 (2:32 pm)
    Reading between the lines, “lost their lease” probably means the renewable rent rate was not feasible for them to agree to given the current level of business they are getting…

    • Derek January 31, 2022 (2:47 pm)
      This. I went there a lot to work on my laptop and I’m sorry but it was just dead most days of the week. Sometimes just me in there. This doesn’t surprise me.

  • Rocky raccoon January 31, 2022 (2:32 pm)
    Just so goddamn sad.

  • sam-c January 31, 2022 (2:34 pm)
    NOOO. This is really sad news.    

  • HS January 31, 2022 (2:44 pm)
    Also saddened to read this. Some good memories here. Almost 32,000 Mac N Cheese sold is pretty amazing.

  • Keith January 31, 2022 (2:45 pm)
    In a word: ugh. Will miss the Mai Tais most of all. Raising a glass to happier times: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/9833057a-c032-4c8a-869a-dca8cd4f17a2

