SCHOOL CLOSURES? ‘Save Our STEM’ rally before board meeting tomorrow; citywide opposition group mobilizes; other updates

September 17, 2024 6:30 pm
Six days after Seattle Public Schools announced two options for closing schools to save money, school closure opposition is intensifying.

‘SAVE OUR STEM’ RALLY: That flyer is being circulated on behalf of Louisa Boren STEM K-8, the Delridge option school that is on both of the proposed closure-option lists. The rally is just before tomorrow’s school board meeting, 3:45 pm Wednesday outside district HQ, the John Stanford Center, at 3rd and Lander in SODO. Organizers ask supporters to bring signs with the SAVE OUR STEM message.

BOARD MEETING: The school board then meets at 4:15 pm tomorrow inside the Stanford Center. The agenda has a long list of people signed up for the public-comment period (116 just on the waitlist!), as well as business items including an update on the closure proposal (aka “well-resourced schools”). The agenda item for that includes this summary of what’s currently under consideration.

ALL TOGETHER FOR SEATTLE SCHOOLS‘: This group is organizing citywide to oppose closures. A West Seattle parent who went to an off-peninsula organizing meeting over the weekend shared a photo and notes:

All Together for Seattle Schools identified two essential paths to save our schools:

1. Say NO to the School District DRAFT
-Oppose budget cuts and school closures.
-Our steadfast goal is to maintain great community schools for all children without compromise.

2. Take Legislative Action
-We are mobilizing to demand fully funded schools from representatives, candidates and more.
-Applying pressure on the legislature to secure full funding for our schools is imperative.

Key Points:

Current Situation: Closing schools will address only $31 million of a daunting $91 million deficit. The remaining $60 million will need to be cut from the schools that remain open, leading to under-resourced schools, potential teacher layoffs and no guarantee of support for the influx of students moving from closed schools.

Funding Trends: Pre-pandemic, Washington State dedicated 50% of its budget to funding schools. That figure has now decreased to 42%. We must urge legislators to restore full funding.

Timing: The school district is set to vote on school closures this fall, with closures to take effect within a year. The state legislative session begins in January, with budget approval expected by spring. The school district is moving too soon to apply pressure in Olympia.

Community Mobilization:

All Together for Seattle Schools aims to sidestep the efforts to pit schools against each other and instead unify all communities.
-Highlight stories from families, especially those who struggle to attend board meetings and require vital services.
-Distribute fliers outside schools, at farmers markets, and local sports events.
-Network with sympathetic public figures, board members, and local political candidates.
-Involve local businesses that will be affected by reduced community foot traffic.
-Organize families willing to speak to the media.
-Advocate through letters to school boards and state legislators.
-Foster hope and belief that collective action can save our schools.

They’re looking for volunteers to help with all of the above; here’s their contact form.

STILL AWAITING COMMUNITY-MEETING DATES: The district has yet to send out its promised list of upcoming community meetings on the closure proposals (according to West Seattle’s school board director Gina Topp, 6:30 pm September 25 is the tentative time for this area’s meeting). After those meetings, Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones is expected to settle on a final proposal next month, followed by hearings at schools proposed for closure, and final board action by year’s end.

