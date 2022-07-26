BIZNOTE: Pho Than Brothers closing in West Seattle Junction

Thanks for the tip; we’ve confirmed that Than Brothers Pho is closing at 4822 California SW, after 16 years in West Seattle. No word on whether they’re seeking another West Seattle location in the future. We reported in 2020 that the building, where the restaurant was a tenant, had been put up for sale; King County Assessor records show it was sold back in April. The new owner is an LLC associated with the Redmond headquarters and owner of Origins Cannabis, which has a West Seattle store a few blocks away, on a site with a redevelopment project under review; Origins declined comment on whether they plan to move or expand into the California SW building. Meantime, Than Brothers is the fifth Junction restaurant to close in the past eight months, after Café Mia, Taqueria Guaymas, Kamei, Lee’s, and West 5.