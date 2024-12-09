THINK SPRING: West Seattle Baseball opens 2025 registration

Another local youth-sports league has started spring registration, just as we get to the earliest sunsets of the year. Here’s the announcement West Seattle Baseball asked us to share with you:

West Seattle Baseball is excited to announce the opening of baseball and softball registration for the 2025 spring season!

Registration will be open now through February 14,2025 on the league’s website. An Early Bird discount of $15 off is applied to all registrations completed by December 31st. Scholarships and multi-sibling discounts are available as well.

Prices start as low as $130 for the season. Registration costs include a ballcap and team jersey for each player, in addition to a full season of baseball/softball with events three times per week from mid-March through early June.

West Seattle Baseball will offer six different divisions for baseball, covering players aged 4 through 18, including tee-ball and coach-pitch divisions for younger participants.

West Seattle Baseball also has a goal to field four softball teams this spring season, spread across all ages. Softball registration is $150 per player for the 2025 spring season. If anyone wants to bring their own team, a $200 discount will be applied to the cumulative registration fee for that team’s players.

West Seattle Baseball believes that every child deserves to benefit from the games of baseball and softball. For families needing financial assistance, we offer reduced-fee league registration through the West Seattle Baseball Scholarship Assistance program. If you wish to apply, please contact wsbbregistrar@gmail.com.

West Seattle Baseball is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit youth baseball league. Our goal is to provide comprehensive baseball programming that appeals to kids of all levels of enthusiasm and ability. The league prides itself on being a fun and enjoyable program that our players, their families, and their coaches want to participate in again each succeeding season. If you have questions about the divisions or anything else West Seattle Baseball, please email the league at communications@westseattlebaseball.com.

We hope to see you at the West Seattle PeeWee Fields soon – for the love of the game.