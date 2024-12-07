West Seattle, Washington

07 Saturday

TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Gai Family’s Madonna illuminated again

December 7, 2024 8:43 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

Again this year, Theresa Arbow-O’Connor brings us first word of the return of the Gai Family‘s legendary illuminated Madonna. Last year she told us about the new setting that Ron Gai, son of the display’s creator Phil Gai, had crafted. This is in northeast West Seattle, in the 3200 block of 36th SW [vicinity map]. Theresa happened to find Ron finishing securing the display last night, so she took these photos.

Thanks to everyone who’s sent locations, with or without photos, for our spotlights – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302!

3 Replies to "TONIGHT'S LIGHTS: Gai Family's Madonna illuminated again"

  • Alki resident December 7, 2024 (8:46 pm)
    The Gali’s are what makes West Seattle so great! We obviously had a dry spell of no displays due to their circumstances but what an amazing gift for us multi generational families who’ve never forgotten ❤️

  • Workdowntown December 7, 2024 (8:46 pm)
    Thx Ron. Grew up with that being the one of the best decorations over 50 years ago,  maybe more. Merry Christmas!

  • Joanne December 7, 2024 (8:57 pm)
    Just stopped by there tonight.

