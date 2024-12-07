TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Gai Family’s Madonna illuminated again

Again this year, Theresa Arbow-O’Connor brings us first word of the return of the Gai Family‘s legendary illuminated Madonna. Last year she told us about the new setting that Ron Gai, son of the display’s creator Phil Gai, had crafted. This is in northeast West Seattle, in the 3200 block of 36th SW [vicinity map]. Theresa happened to find Ron finishing securing the display last night, so she took these photos.

