HELPING: Local Girl Scouts solve a problem, as ‘Agents of Change’

Troop co-leaders Robin and Jess shared this news:

Our Girl Scout Troop made up of Junior Girl Scouts from local West Seattle schools, all in 5th grade, recently completed a huge project … at a camp we attend for Girl Scouts, St. Albans . They had to come up with a problem to solve, one that would result in the change being lasting and substantial. When we went camping at St. Albans we couldn’t figure out the recycling, so that was our problem that we then spent a year “fixing” for future campers. It took a lot of creative thinking for outdoor signs (waterproof paper!) and how to make sure animals wouldn’t get into the bins (“put your CLEAN can in here”).

They received a donation of recycled milk crates from Smith Brothers Farms, courtesy of a former Girl Scout. “Those 25 crates saved us hundred of dollars on bins, and helped us up-cycle plastic in our recycling project!” Here’s the troop’s official announcement:

Junior Girl Scout Troop 40028 is excited to announce the completion of our Agents of Change project at Girl Scouts of Western Washington property Camp St. Albans.

This yearlong project started with a problem to solve, not understanding how and what to recycle when we camped at St. Albans.

With engineering, teamwork, and design, we created a framework that will help campers at St. Albans dispose of waste correctly. This system will sustain for many seasons to come, rain or shine.

Thank you to Smith Brothers Farms for donating milk crates, an essential tool in our project.

Thanks to future Girl Scout Campers who will maintain and sustain this project for St. Albans and for helping to make this world a better place.