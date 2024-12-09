GIVING: Nucor’s annual special holiday-season delivery for West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photos)

A big morning at the West Seattle Food Bank‘s headquarters in High Point! Nucor Steel employees delivered the results of their annual WSFB donation drive – more than two tons of food, and $21,850 in cash, cards, and company match!

Monetary donations to the WS Food Bank go far (here’s how to do that), as they have extra bulk purchasing power, but all this food will also help fight hunger this winter – lots of protein, grains, soups, pasta, and more.

We asked the WSFB crew if there’s anything in particular at the top of their wish list for your donations as we get further into the holiday season. We’re told ingredients for holiday meals – “the fixin’s” – are especially welcome. And next Sunday (December 15), please bring new or gently used coats to the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market for the Hometown Holidays Cocoa and Coat Drive (you donate the coats, you get the cocoa), 10 am-1:30 pm, with the West Seattle Junction Association and Kiwanis Club of West Seattle.