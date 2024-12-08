BIZNOTE: Westwood Village GameStop closing

Thanks to Will for sending the photo. The Westwood Village GameStop store is closing; tomorrow is the last day, a staff member said by phone. This is not a surprise, as the space has been posted “for lease” for months, according to our periodic check of local listings. But several weeks ago, when a reader got email saying their “local” GameStop would be closing – without specifying an address – we went in to ask, and at the time, they told us no. The Westwood store opened in 2011. The chain said in September it would be closing some of its 2,000+ stores after a less-profitable-than-expected earnings report; its next quarterly-earnings announcement is expected this Tuesday.